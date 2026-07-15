From Andrew Flintoff to Shahid Afridi: 5 Cricketers Indian Fans Love to Hate

5 Cricketers Indian Fans Love to Hate: Cricket has produced countless iconic rivalries, but some players have become particularly unpopular among Indian fans because of on-field controversies, heated exchanges, heartbreaking defeats or off-field comments. Whether it was celebrating India’s downfall, making controversial statements or becoming the face of unforgettable cricketing heartbreaks, these cricketers have often found themselves at the receiving end of criticism from Indian supporters. Here are five cricketers who, for different reasons, became some of the biggest villains in the eyes of Indian cricket fans.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

1. Shahid Afridi

Few overseas cricketers have enjoyed as intense a rivalry with India as former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. Throughout his career, Afridi regularly delivered match-winning performances against India, including memorable knocks and crucial wickets in ICC tournaments and bilateral series. His fiery celebrations, outspoken remarks on India-Pakistan cricket and political comments after retirement further widened the divide between him and Indian fans. Despite being one of Pakistan’s greatest all-rounders, Afridi remains one of the most polarising figures among Indian supporters.

Greg Chappell

2. Greg Chappell

Former India head coach Greg Chappell remains one of the most controversial names in Indian cricket history. His tenure between 2005 and 2007 was marked by dressing-room unrest, the infamous fallout with Sourav Ganguly and frequent team changes. India’s disastrous group-stage exit at the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup only intensified criticism of Chappell’s coaching methods. Even years after leaving the role, many Indian fans continue to associate him with one of the most turbulent periods in the national team’s modern history.

Michael Vaughan

3. Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has frequently grabbed headlines for his opinions on Indian cricket. Whether questioning India’s overseas performances, commenting on pitches or engaging in social media debates with former Indian cricketers, Vaughan has often found himself at odds with Indian fans. His outspoken nature and regular criticism of Indian cricket have made him one of the most debated overseas voices in the sport, with many supporters quick to respond whenever he comments on Team India.

Andrew Flintoff

4. Andrew Flintoff

Andrew Flintoff became a central figure in one of cricket’s most famous rivalries during England’s 2002 tour of India. His shirt-waving celebration after England’s victory at the Wankhede Stadium famously sparked Sourav Ganguly’s iconic response from the Lord’s balcony during the NatWest Series final later that year. Flintoff also played key roles in several memorable contests between India and England, ensuring he remained one of the fiercest competitors Indian fans loved to root against throughout his career.

Naveen-ul-Haq

5. Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq shot to global attention following his heated altercation with Virat Kohli during an IPL match in 2023. The incident triggered widespread debate on social media, with fans from both countries taking sides. During the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian crowds repeatedly chanted Kohli’s name whenever Naveen fielded, before the two players eventually buried the hatchet. Although relations between the pair have since improved, the controversy ensured Naveen became one of the most talked-about overseas cricketers among Indian supporters in recent years.

Why Do Rival Cricketers Often Become Villains Among Fans?

Passion has always been one of cricket’s defining characteristics. High-pressure contests, fierce rivalries and emotional moments often lead fans to remember players who broke their hearts or challenged their favourite stars. While these cricketers have attracted criticism from Indian supporters at different stages of their careers, each has also made significant contributions to the game and remains respected for their achievements on the field.