From Blue Jays to Cubs: Spencer Turnbull Aims to Revive Career and Bolster Chicago’s Bullpen

The Chicago Cubs have signed veteran right-hander Spencer Turnbull to a minor-league deal, aiming to shore up their pitching staff as the Major League Baseball (MLB) trade deadline approaches. The 32-year-old baseball pitcher was recently released by the Toronto Blue Jays and will report to the Cubs’ Arizona Complex League affiliate. With bullpen fatigue and injuries mounting, Spencer Turnbull becomes the latest in a series of low-risk, high-reward arms the Cubs hope can contribute in the stretch run.

Seeking Return to 2024 Form

Spencer Turnbull was a standout swingman for the Phillies in 2024, posting a 2.65 era over 54 – 1/3 innings while striking out 58. His sharp slider proved to be his most effective weapon and drew league-wide attention. But after signing with the Blue Jays in May 2025, his momentum stalled. In only three appearances spanning 6-1/3 innings, Turnbull gave up 12 hits and five earned runs, finishing with a 7.11 ERA before being designated for assignment.

Addressing Depth Amid Injuries

Chicago’s bullpen ranks sixth in MLB with a 3.54 ERA, but beneath the surface, there are underlying issues that need attention. The group’s 20 percent strikeout rate ranks 27th, and a 31.8 percent hard-hit rate (as per FanGraphs) ranks 22nd. Meanwhile, injuries to Porter Hodge (shoulder) and Eli Morgan (elbow) have thinned out the high-leverage corps. Turnbull will compete for a role behind veterans like Brad Keller, Ryan Pressly, and Ryan Brasier—and possibly support closer Daniel Palencia, who has been strong but relatively inexperienced.

A Strategic Reclamation Move

The Cubs have a history of turning undervalued arms into key contributors, and Turnbull fits the mold. If he can regain his 2024 form, he may emerge as an important depth piece. This move also provides insurance as the front office considers more aggressive trade options. For now, Turnbull gives the Cubs flexibility and a potential bullpen boost with virtually no downside.

