From Bullied To Beloved! Hardik Pandya Reveals How Fans’ Love Overpowered IPL Hate After T20 WC Win

Indian all-rounder and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has opened up about his journey of resilience, sharing how unwavering self-belief helped him overcome one of the toughest phases of his career.

Despite facing intense criticism during IPL 2024, his match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup turned the tide, earning him immense love and respect from fans.

Facing Criticism During IPL 2024

Hardik was subjected to relentless booing across stadiums during the IPL season after taking over the MI captaincy from Rohit Sharma. His return to Mumbai Indians after leading Gujarat Titans for two years was met with resistance from fans, making it one of the most challenging phases of his career.

However, just months later, he found himself at the center of national admiration, having played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Reflecting on his experience, Hardik shared his perspective on JioHotstar, addressing young cricketers who aspire to thrive in the IPL. He emphasized the importance of self-belief, saying, “The young players coming into the IPL are extremely talented. My message to them is simple–believe in yourself. They are here because they are good enough, but the biggest challenge at this stage is self-doubt. Sometimes, players start questioning whether they belong at this level, and that doubt can take away from their skill set. Managing that mental aspect is crucial.”

Hardik also offered valuable advice on handling the highs and lows of professional cricket. “Staying neutral will allow them to maximize opportunities and seize crucial moments. They will face tough tests, but sometimes, all they need is a little patience. In terms of skill set, they are far ahead of where we were at 21 or 22. Their talent and fearless approach are already there–it’s just about reinforcing their belief in themselves,” he added.

Redemption Through T20 World Cup Glory

However, the most remarkable part of Hardik’s journey was how he endured the criticism and found redemption on the grandest stage. Speaking about his struggles, he reflected on his resilience and determination. “For me, it has always been about never leaving the battlefield. There have been phases in my career where my focus wasn’t necessarily on winning but on surviving and holding my ground. I realized that no matter what was happening around me, cricket would always be my greatest ally–it was my way forward. I kept pushing through, and when all the hard work finally paid off, it was beyond anything I could have scripted.”

The turning point came with India’s T20 World Cup victory, which saw him evolve from a target of criticism to a fan-favorite. “The six-month phase where we won the World Cup, and then the kind of love and support I received upon returning–it was a complete 360-degree turnaround for me. Throughout that time, I knew that if I remained persistent, honest with my work, and gave my absolute best, I would come out stronger. I did not know exactly when that would happen, but as they say, destiny had its plan, and in my case, everything changed within two and a half months,” he added.

Hardik’s contributions to India’s T20 World Cup campaign were instrumental in their triumph. After a disappointing IPL 2024, where he managed just 216 runs in 13 innings without a single fifty and took 11 wickets at an average of 35.18, he made a stunning comeback on the international stage. In the T20 World Cup, he scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate exceeding 151 while also picking up 11 wickets at an average of just over 17.

His heroics continued into the Champions Trophy, where he contributed 99 runs in four matches and took four wickets. However, his most defining moment came in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where he held his nerve to deliver the match-winning over, sealing India’s title win.

Now, as he prepares to return to the IPL, Hardik will step onto Wankhede Stadium not as a criticized captain but as a national hero. With the love and admiration of fans behind him, MI will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at Chepauk Stadium.

