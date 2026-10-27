From Chris Gayle to Abhishek Sharma, Batters to Score 10+ Sixes in Men’s T20I Innings: Power-hitting has become a defining feature of men’s T20 International cricket, with a select group of batters producing extraordinary innings by clearing the boundary repeatedly. Chris Gayle holds the record among the names listed with 18 sixes in a single innings, while India’s Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Karanbir Singh have also featured in the list of players with double-digit six-hitting performances. Here is a look at the four batters and their six-hitting records.

1. Chris Gayle – 18 Sixes

West Indies batting great Chris Gayle is renowned for his explosive power and ability to dominate bowling attacks in T20 cricket. His tally of 18 sixes in a single men’s T20I innings stands out as the highest figure among the players listed, reflecting the extraordinary hitting ability that made him one of the format’s most feared batters.

2. Abhishek Sharma – 7 Sixes

India’s Abhishek Sharma has established himself as an aggressive top-order batter in T20 cricket, combining fearless stroke play with the ability to clear the boundary against different types of bowling. With seven sixes in the innings represented by the supplied figures, the left-hander features among the Indian batters highlighted for their power-hitting exploits in men’s T20 Internationals.

3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 5 Sixes

Young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has attracted attention for his attacking approach and willingness to take on bowlers from the outset. The supplied figures credit him with five sixes in the relevant innings, showcasing his boundary-hitting potential in the shortest format. His aggressive batting style makes him one of the young Indian players to watch in T20 cricket.

4. Karanbir Singh – 5 Sixes

Karanbir Singh is also featured in the supplied list, with five sixes recorded in the relevant innings. His inclusion alongside established and emerging Indian power-hitters highlights the range of players capable of making an impact through aggressive batting in men’s T20 Internationals.