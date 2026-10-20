From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, Meet Star Names Nominated for Ballon d’Or Of All Time

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: The all-time Ballon d’Or nominees have been announced ahead of the award’s 70th anniversary in 2026, bringing together some of the greatest footballers in history. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Ronaldo Nazário are among the legendary names shortlisted for the special recognition. First presented in 1956, the Ballon d’Or will mark seven decades of celebrating individual excellence in football with a separate award that allows fans to vote for the greatest Ballon d’Or-winning season of all time. Voting is open until midnight on October 27, with the results expected on October 28. The main Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26 at the London Palladium in London.

What Is the All-Time Ballon d’Or Award?

The special award celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or, which was first presented in 1956. Rather than recognising the best player in the current season, this initiative invites fans to select the greatest individual year from the history of the prestigious football award.

The all-time nominees represent several generations of footballing greatness, from legendary figures of the 1950s and 1960s to modern-era superstars Messi and Ronaldo. The special fan vote is separate from the regular men’s Ballon d’Or contest, in which Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are among the leading contenders this year.

All-Time Ballon d’Or Nominees and Their Winning Years

The shortlist features 10 iconic footballers, with multiple winning seasons nominated for several players. Lionel Messi leads the list with eight years, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with five.

Lionel Messi: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Johan Cruyff: 1971, 1973 and 1974.

1971, 1973 and 1974. Michel Platini: 1983, 1984 and 1985.

1983, 1984 and 1985. Marco van Basten: 1988, 1989 and 1992.

1988, 1989 and 1992. Ronaldo Nazário: 1997 and 2002.

1997 and 2002. Franz Beckenbauer: 1972 and 1976.

1972 and 1976. Alfredo Di Stéfano: 1957 and 1959.

1957 and 1959. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: 1980 and 1981.

1980 and 1981. Kevin Keegan: 1978 and 1979.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Lead the Modern-Era Names

Messi has the highest number of nominated winning years, with eight seasons spanning 2009 to 2023. His selections reflect his sustained success across different stages of his career and his record-setting achievements in the sport.

Ronaldo features with five winning years, beginning with 2008 and followed by 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. The Portuguese forward’s inclusion alongside Messi gives fans the opportunity to compare some of the defining seasons of two of football’s most celebrated modern players.

The shortlist also recognises influential figures from earlier generations, including Cruyff, Platini, van Basten, Beckenbauer and Di Stéfano, whose performances helped shape football history.

How and When Can Fans Vote for the All-Time Ballon d’Or?

Fans can cast their votes for the greatest individual Ballon d’Or-winning year through the organisers’ voting platform. The voting window closes at midnight on October 27, while the results are expected to be announced on October 28.

The special vote is distinct from the main Ballon d’Or awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the London Palladium in London on October 26. With football icons from different eras represented, the initiative gives supporters a chance to debate and celebrate the greatest individual seasons in the award’s 70-year history.