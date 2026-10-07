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Home > Sports News > From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi’s 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite

From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi’s 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite

Lionel Messi has brought the curtain down on his international career after more than two decades of unforgettable moments. From spectacular solo goals and record-breaking performances to finally lifting the FIFA World Cup, the Argentine icon has produced countless magical memories. Here are five of Lionel Messi's greatest moments on the football pitch.

From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi's 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite
From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi's 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 12:17 IST

Lionel Messi has brought the curtain down on his international career after more than two decades of unforgettable moments. From spectacular solo goals and record-breaking performances to finally lifting the FIFA World Cup, the Argentine icon has produced countless magical memories. Here are five of Lionel Messi’s greatest moments on the football pitch.

1. Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Messi’s crowning achievement came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In a dramatic final against France at Lusail Stadium, he scored twice as Argentina battled to a 3-3 draw before eventually winning the trophy on penalties. Lifting the World Cup finally completed Messi’s international trophy collection and cemented one of the defining chapters of his legendary career.

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2. Five-Goal Masterclass vs Bayer Leverkusen

Messi produced another extraordinary performance for Barcelona against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in 2012. He scored five times during Barcelona’s 7-1 victory, becoming the first player in Champions League history to score five goals in a single match. The performance remains one of the finest individual displays in the competition’s history.

3. The 2015 Copa del Rey Solo Goal vs Athletic Bilbao

One of Messi’s most iconic goals came against Athletic Bilbao in the 2015 Copa del Rey final. Starting near the halfway line on the touchline, Messi weaved past multiple defenders with a series of incredible touches before cutting inside and finishing at the near post. The stunning individual effort is widely remembered as one of the greatest goals of his career.

4. Stunning 25-Yard Free-Kick vs Liverpool

During Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Liverpool in 2019, Messi produced another magical moment at Camp Nou. He curled a spectacular free-kick from around 25 to 27 yards into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance. The strike was also the 600th club goal of his remarkable career at the time.

5. Solo Goal vs Getafe in the Copa del Rey

At just 19 years of age, Messi gave the world an early glimpse of the genius that would define his career with an unforgettable goal against Getafe in the 2007 Copa del Rey. He collected the ball near halfway, dribbled past several defenders and the goalkeeper before finding the net from a tight angle. The goal drew comparisons with Diego Maradona’s famous ‘Goal of the Century’ for Argentina.

Lionel Messi’s Legacy

From his early solo goal against Getafe to his World Cup triumph in Qatar, Messi’s career has been filled with extraordinary moments. His combination of goalscoring, creativity, dribbling and consistency has made him one of football’s most celebrated players, while his final Argentina appearance has added an emotional closing chapter to his international journey.

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From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi’s 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite
From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi’s 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite
From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi’s 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite
From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi’s 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite
From Debut Goal to Last Goal, Lionel Messi’s 5 Best Moments on Football Pitch, Third One is My Favourite

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