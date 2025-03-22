From English, Hindi, Bhojpuri To Tamil And Telugu, Here’s The Full List Of Commentators For IPL 2025

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to be the most expansive and immersive season in the tournament’s history.
Featuring enhanced digital engagement, second-screen interaction, and multi-language commentary, IPL 2025 promises to elevate the viewing experience for fans across India.
Who are the players to watch out for in each team? 🤔
What does it take to win the #TATAIPL? 💪Advertisement · Scroll to continue
🎥 Hear from our captains as they talk about their stand-out picks and their winning mantra 🗣
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 21, 2025
JioStar to Offer 25+ Feeds in 12 Languages
JioStar has announced a groundbreaking broadcast experience for IPL 2025, featuring over 25 feeds in 12 languages across television and digital platforms. The season, which kicks off on March 22, will provide viewers with an unparalleled range of content to enjoy the action.
Television Coverage: Feeds will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Digital Streaming: JioHotstar will stream IPL 2025 live in 16 feeds across 12 languages, including Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Punjabi.
IPL 2025 Commentators List
World Feed (English)
Ravi Shastri
Sunil Gavaskar
Harsha Bhogle
Murali Kartik
Deep Das Gupta
Anjum Chopra
Varun Aaron
WV Raman
Matthew Hayden
Shane Watson
Michael Clarke
Aaron Finch
Eoin Morgan
Graeme Swann
Nick Knight
Alan Wilkins
Simon Doull
Danny Morrison
K Martin
Mpumelelo Mbangwa
Natalie Germanos
Ian Bishop
Darren Ganga
Hindi
Virender Sehwag
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Shikhar Dhawan
Harbhajan Singh
Suresh Raina
Robin Uthappa
Ambati Rayudu
Mohd Kaif
Piyush Chawla
RP Singh
Pragyan Ojha
Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Bangar
Varun Aaron
Sunil Gavaskar
Ajay Jadeja
Jatin Sapru
Anant Tyagi
Saba Karim
Deep Dasgupta
Aakash Chopra
Marathi
Kedar Jadhav
Aditya Tare
Dhawal Kulkarni
Kiran More
Pravin Tambe
Salil Ankola
Siddesh Lad
Chaitanya Sant
Prasanna Sant
Nilesh Natu
Gujarati
Manpreet Juneja
Rakesh Patel
Bhargav Bhatt
Sheldon Jackson
Atul Bedade
Aseem Parikh
Akash Trivedi
Shailendra Jadeja
Bhojpuri
Ravi Kishan
Manoj Tiwary
Sumit Kumar Mishra
Saurabh Kumar
Gulam Hussain
Shivam
Ashutosh Aman
Satya Prakash
Bengali
Sreevats Goswami
Jhulan Goswami
Subhomoy D
Saradindu M
Raja Venkat
Sanjeeb M
Shiladitya Roy
Gautam B
Haryanvi
Manvinder Bisla
Sumit Narwal
Sonu Sharma
A Chaudhary
RJ Kisna
Ravin Kundu
Vishwaas
Ashish Hooda
Malayalam
S Sreesanth
CM Deepak
Raiphi Gomez
Sony C
Vishnu Hariharan
Shiyas Mohammed
Aju John Thomas
Manu Krishnan
RJ Renu
Kannada
Anil Kumble
Robin Uthappa
Vinay Kumar
Venkatesh Prasad
Vijay Bharadwaj
Bharat Chipli
K Gowtham
B Akhil
S Aravind
J Suchith
Srinivasa Murthy
Sumesh Goni
Kiran Srinivasa
S Suresh
Pavan D
Roopesh Shetty
Madhu M
Tamil
Murali Vijay
L Balaji
S Badrinath
K Srikkanth
S Ramesh
R Sridhar
Anirudh Srikkanth
Yo Mahesh
Baba Aparajith
Baba Indrajith
Thirush Kamini
Arun Kartik
C Gobinath
Muthu
Ashwath Bobo
Nanee
Gowtham D
Bhavna
Sameena
Abhinav Mukund
Telugu
Ambati Rayudu
Hanuma Vihari
MSK Prasad
Mithali Raj
R Sridhar
T Suman
Kalyan Krishna
Ashish Reddy
Akshat Reddy
NC Kaushik
K Kollaram
VJ Sashi
Vindhya
Nandu
Pratyusha
Punjabi
Sarandeep Singh
Mandeep Singh
RS Sodhi
VRV Singh
Chetan Sharma
Rahul Sharma
Sunil Taneja
Gurjit Singh
Hangout
Kunal Saluja
Angad Ranyal
Inder Sahni
Shubham Shandilya
Aditya Kulshreshta
170+ Experts, Cricket Legends & New Commentary Lineup
This season’s coverage will be powered by over 170 experts, including World Cup winners, IPL champions, and former cricketing icons. Fans can look forward to exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes stories from some of the biggest names in cricket.
Notable Names in the Commentary Panel:
English & Hindi Panels: Shane Watson, Mark Boucher, AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina.
Tamil Panel: The father-son duo K Srikkanth and Anirudh Srikkanth.
Haryanvi Panel: Led by 2012 IPL Final’s Man of the Match, Manvinder Bisla.
New Addition: Former Orange Cap winner and New Zealand cricket star Kane Williamson makes his debut as an IPL commentator.
ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony? Check Live Stream, Timings, Star-Studded Performers Line-Up