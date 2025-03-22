From English, Hindi, Bhojpuri To Tamil And Telugu, Here’s The Full List Of Commentators For IPL 2025

This season’s coverage will be powered by over 170 experts, including World Cup winners, IPL champions, and former cricketing icons. Fans can look forward to exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes stories from some of the biggest names in cricket.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to be the most expansive and immersive season in the tournament’s history.

Featuring enhanced digital engagement, second-screen interaction, and multi-language commentary, IPL 2025 promises to elevate the viewing experience for fans across India.

Who are the players to watch out for in each team? 🤔 What does it take to win the #TATAIPL? 💪 🎥 Hear from our captains as they talk about their stand-out picks and their winning mantra 🗣 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 21, 2025

JioStar to Offer 25+ Feeds in 12 Languages

JioStar has announced a groundbreaking broadcast experience for IPL 2025, featuring over 25 feeds in 12 languages across television and digital platforms. The season, which kicks off on March 22, will provide viewers with an unparalleled range of content to enjoy the action.

Television Coverage: Feeds will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Digital Streaming: JioHotstar will stream IPL 2025 live in 16 feeds across 12 languages, including Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

IPL 2025 Commentators List

World Feed (English)

Ravi Shastri

Sunil Gavaskar

Harsha Bhogle

Murali Kartik

Deep Das Gupta

Anjum Chopra

Varun Aaron

WV Raman

Matthew Hayden

Shane Watson

Michael Clarke

Aaron Finch

Eoin Morgan

Graeme Swann

Nick Knight

Alan Wilkins

Simon Doull

Danny Morrison

K Martin

Mpumelelo Mbangwa

Natalie Germanos

Ian Bishop

Darren Ganga

Hindi

Virender Sehwag

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Shikhar Dhawan

Harbhajan Singh

Suresh Raina

Robin Uthappa

Ambati Rayudu

Mohd Kaif

Piyush Chawla

RP Singh

Pragyan Ojha

Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Bangar

Varun Aaron

Sunil Gavaskar

Ajay Jadeja

Jatin Sapru

Anant Tyagi

Saba Karim

Deep Dasgupta

Aakash Chopra

Marathi

Kedar Jadhav

Aditya Tare

Dhawal Kulkarni

Kiran More

Pravin Tambe

Salil Ankola

Siddesh Lad

Chaitanya Sant

Prasanna Sant

Nilesh Natu

Gujarati

Manpreet Juneja

Rakesh Patel

Bhargav Bhatt

Sheldon Jackson

Atul Bedade

Aseem Parikh

Akash Trivedi

Shailendra Jadeja

Bhojpuri

Ravi Kishan

Manoj Tiwary

Sumit Kumar Mishra

Saurabh Kumar

Gulam Hussain

Shivam

Ashutosh Aman

Satya Prakash

Bengali

Sreevats Goswami

Jhulan Goswami

Subhomoy D

Saradindu M

Raja Venkat

Sanjeeb M

Shiladitya Roy

Gautam B

Haryanvi

Manvinder Bisla

Sumit Narwal

Sonu Sharma

A Chaudhary

RJ Kisna

Ravin Kundu

Vishwaas

Ashish Hooda

Malayalam

S Sreesanth

CM Deepak

Raiphi Gomez

Sony C

Vishnu Hariharan

Shiyas Mohammed

Aju John Thomas

Manu Krishnan

RJ Renu

Kannada

Anil Kumble

Robin Uthappa

Vinay Kumar

Venkatesh Prasad

Vijay Bharadwaj

Bharat Chipli

K Gowtham

B Akhil

S Aravind

J Suchith

Srinivasa Murthy

Sumesh Goni

Kiran Srinivasa

S Suresh

Pavan D

Roopesh Shetty

Madhu M

Tamil

Murali Vijay

L Balaji

S Badrinath

K Srikkanth

S Ramesh

R Sridhar

Anirudh Srikkanth

Yo Mahesh

Baba Aparajith

Baba Indrajith

Thirush Kamini

Arun Kartik

C Gobinath

Muthu

Ashwath Bobo

Nanee

Gowtham D

Bhavna

Sameena

Abhinav Mukund

Telugu

Ambati Rayudu

Hanuma Vihari

MSK Prasad

Mithali Raj

R Sridhar

T Suman

Kalyan Krishna

Ashish Reddy

Akshat Reddy

NC Kaushik

K Kollaram

VJ Sashi

Vindhya

Nandu

Pratyusha

Punjabi

Sarandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh

RS Sodhi

VRV Singh

Chetan Sharma

Rahul Sharma

Sunil Taneja

Gurjit Singh

Hangout

Kunal Saluja

Angad Ranyal

Inder Sahni

Shubham Shandilya

Aditya Kulshreshta

170+ Experts, Cricket Legends & New Commentary Lineup

This season’s coverage will be powered by over 170 experts, including World Cup winners, IPL champions, and former cricketing icons. Fans can look forward to exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes stories from some of the biggest names in cricket.

Notable Names in the Commentary Panel:

English & Hindi Panels: Shane Watson, Mark Boucher, AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina.

Tamil Panel: The father-son duo K Srikkanth and Anirudh Srikkanth.

Haryanvi Panel: Led by 2012 IPL Final’s Man of the Match, Manvinder Bisla.

New Addition: Former Orange Cap winner and New Zealand cricket star Kane Williamson makes his debut as an IPL commentator.

