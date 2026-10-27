From Harry Kane to Michael Owen, Meet Five English Players to Win Ballon d’Or, Number Fifth is My Favourite

English Players to Win Ballon d’Or, Number Fifth is My Favourite: England has produced several legendary footballers who have made their mark on the global stage through outstanding performances for club and country. From Sir Stanley Matthews, the inaugural Ballon d’Or winner, to Harry Kane, these five English stars have earned one of football’s most prestigious individual honours. Here is a look at their achievements and the seasons that brought them the coveted award.

1. Sir Stanley Matthews

Sir Stanley Matthews made history in 1956 by becoming the first recipient of the European Footballer of the Year award, later known as the Ballon d’Or. Representing Blackpool, the English winger finished ahead of Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raymond Kopa. Renowned for his exceptional dribbling skills, creativity and ability to beat defenders, Matthews helped Blackpool secure second place in the First Division during the 1955-56 season. Aged 41 when he received the award, he remains the oldest Ballon d’Or winner in history.

2. Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton won the Ballon d’Or in 1966 following a memorable year for English football. The Manchester United legend played a crucial role in England’s triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign on home soil, scoring three goals during the tournament. His most influential performance came in the semi-final against Portugal, when he scored both goals in a 2-1 victory. Charlton was also named in the Team of the Tournament as England defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time in the final to lift the trophy.

3. Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan became the third Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or in 1978 while playing for Hamburg. He successfully defended the honour in 1979, becoming the only English player to win the award in consecutive years. Keegan’s second triumph followed an impressive campaign in which Hamburg secured their first Bundesliga title since 1960. The forward scored 17 league goals, including 11 in the final 12 matches, helping his side finish the season strongly.

4. Michael Owen

Michael Owen claimed the Ballon d’Or in 2001 after a remarkable season with Liverpool. He helped the Reds win five major trophies, playing a decisive role in their cup treble. Owen famously scored twice in the closing 10 minutes of the FA Cup final against Arsenal, securing a 2-1 victory. He also contributed to Liverpool’s League Cup and UEFA Cup triumphs. For England, Owen produced another memorable moment by scoring a hat-trick in a 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Germany in Munich. He finished ahead of Raúl and Oliver Kahn in the Ballon d’Or voting, becoming Liverpool’s first winner.

5. Harry Kane

Harry Kane completes the list with the Ballon d’Or recognition described in the supplied material for 2026. The England captain reportedly scored 73 goals in 65 appearances, including 61 for his club and 12 for his country. His achievements included helping England finish third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup with Bayern Munich. The prolific striker also finished as Europe’s leading scorer, capping what was described as the best season of his career.