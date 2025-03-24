From IPL Opening Ceremony To China Hosting Formula One Race, Here’s What Happened In The World Of Sports

From cricket, tennis and basketball to football, boxing and golf, here's a round-up of all the action that happened in the world of sports. Read on to know all the details.

Round Up Of What Happened In The World Of Sports

Writing out of New Delhi, my first port of call has to be the start of the 18th edition of the world’s premier Cricket competition. The IPL 2025 promises to be eye catching and engaging for just over two months.

Coming into this year’s competition, the mega auction helped to reset many of the team rosters, with every side boasting a plethora of international stars and home-grown talent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Weekend Of IPL Action

The opening fixture on Saturday pitted the reigning champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders, up against the side that has never been able to get over the line, the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both sides have seen changes to their squads, but the battle at Eden Gardens promised to be enthralling, and the curtain raiser didn’t disappoint.

KKR got off to a fantastic start despite losing opener Quinton De Kock early on. Sunil Narine and new captain Ajinkya Rahane, smashed 44 off 26 and 56 off 31 respectively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RCB started its IPL 2025 campaign on a positive note by defeating previous champion KKR by 7 wickets. Winning the toss, Krunal Pandya’s 3 wickets and Opening partnership between Virat Kohli and Phil Salt won them this opener . #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/QoCKE273hT — Ganpat Teli (@gateposts_) March 22, 2025

But as both set batters fell in quick succession, RCB were able to keep taking wickets, stifling the KKR offensive and limiting the reigning champs to just 174/8. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with three wickets, while Australian stalwart Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets at an economical rate.

On a good batting surface, the total didn’t seem to be enough, and an imperious RCB side made that clear as they romped to the total in just 16.2 overs. Both Virat Kohli, and former KKR man Phil salt hit half-centuries, as RCB’s openers got off to a flyer in the chase. THe KKR bowlers were unable to make serious inroads into the top order, picking up just three wickets, as RCB romped to victory.

In the first game of Sunday’s double header, the Sunrisers Hyderabad showed their batting line-up could once again be the strongest in the competition. Racking up a huge total of 286/6 from their 20 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium against the Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan was the player of the match, as his unbeaten century on debut for SRH, led his side to the second highest score in the tournament’s history.

The Royal’s bowlers toiled away, with England star Jofra Archer recording the worst bowling figures in IPL history, condescending 76 runs of four overs without taking a wicket.

Indian internationals Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel made the game feel more like a competition as they both hit half-centuries, but RR finished 44 runs short, in a game that was realistically never a contest after the first innings.

The weekend of IPL action finished off with a game between the competition’s two most successful sides. The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have both won a handful of titles each, but it was CSK who came out on top, in a much lower scoring and tighter affair.

Noor Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings, as only Tilak Verma passed 30 for Mumbai, who scored 155/9. New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad both hit 50’s, as CSK made it past the Mumbai total with five balls to spare.

China Hosts Formula One’s Race

China hosted the second race of the new Formula One season, and it was the first sprint weekend of 2025. With teams still working out their cars, and drivers still getting used to their new teams, it felt up for grabs as Sprint qualifying started.

And after struggling in the season opener at Melbourne, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position and the sprint race win, again highlighted the closeness of the four front running teams.

When qualifying came around for the full race a few hours later, it was again a roll of the dice, though Oscar Piastri, driving for the early favourites Mclaren, beat out his front-runner rivals to take his ever first pole position.

Lewis hamilton interview with F1 tv after winning the sprint race at china pic.twitter.com/bLMgCDKONp — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) March 22, 2025

Unlike the chaotic season opener in Australia, the full race at the Shanghai International Circuit was dry, with most teams adopting a one stop strategy, with tyre degradation much better than expected.

The winner last week, Lando Norris, overtook Mercedes driver George Russell on the opening lap. A simple one-two finish for the Papaya team looked on the cards, until Norris ran into brake pedal issues. Rather than pressing his teammate Piastri for a potential win, the British driver had to break less, holding on to second by just over a second from George Russell. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team had a challenging weekend, failing to launch a serious challenge to the podium finishers.

The big controversy came after the race, as three cars were disqualified from the race, including both Ferrari drivers.

Following his victory in the sprint a day earlier, Lewis Hamilton’s car violated a technical infringement related to the thickness of the skid block. His team-mate Charles Leclerc and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly were both disqualified after their cars were found to be underweight in post-race checks.

Following the disqualifications, here are the final race standings for the Chinese Grand Prix:

1.Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 25 points​

2.Lando Norris (McLaren) – 18 points

3.George Russell (Mercedes) – 15 points​

4.Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 12 points​

5.Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 10 points​

6.Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 8 points​

7.Alex Albon (Williams) – 6 points​

8.Oliver Bearman (Haas) – 4 points​

9.Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 2 points​

10.Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 1 point

2026 Football World Cup Qualification

In the midst of a Football International break, there was no domestic action across the world’s top leagues. But the action on the pitch was just as exciting with trophies up for grabs and 2026 World Cup qualification on the horizon.

Starting in the Americas, Mexico have been crowned CONCACAF champions after beating Panama 2-1 in the final, thanks to a stoppage time penalty scored by Raul Jiminez. Canada beat rivals USA in the third place play-off. Despite going a man down, Jonathan David scored the winner.

US men’s team boss Mauricio Pochettino, has been linked with a potential return to the Premier league with former team Tottenham, could this loss push him closer to a National team exit?

In Europe, teams have been in Nations League quarter-final and play-off action, with others starting their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns. In the Nations League quarters, it was goals galore as Portugal, Germany, Spain and France made it through to the semi-finals. Spain and France overcame The Netherlands and Croatia on penalties, to avoid upsets in the last 8. The group stage for the next edition of Nations League has been decided, with play-offs taking place over the weekend.

In World Cup qualifying, New ENgland <Manager got off to a winning start, as his side beat Albania 2-0 at Wembley. The other stand-out game was Norway’s 5-0 away victory against Moldova.

In Africa, Egypt took another step towards world cup qualification, as the team spearheaded by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah beat Ethiopia 2-0. Morocco overcame Niger to remain unbeaten in qualifying, and cement themselves as the leading African side in world football.

🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦 The three hosts, and Japan 🇯🇵 A look at the updated qualified teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup 🌎🏆 pic.twitter.com/ArvkmlP8L8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 20, 2025

What Happened In The World Of Tennis?

The world’s top Tennis stars have been in action at the Miami Open, a Masters 1000 event. There were some big early exits in the men’s competition, with Carlos ALcaraz and last week’s Indian Wells winner Jack Draper going out in the round of 64.

Veteran Novak Djokovic broke an ATP tour record, winning his 411th Masters 1000 game, as he overcame Camilo Ugo Carabelli to make the last 16.

His win pushed him past previous record holder Rafael Nadal. In the women’s competition, former world number 1 Iga Swiatek made it through to the last 16, while home favourite Coco Gauff is showing some excellent form as she prepares for her round of 16 tie against Magda Linette.

Women’s World number one Aryna Sabalenka is also through to the same stage, where she faces American Danielle Collins for a place in the quarter-finals.

Boxing: Legendary George Foreman Dies

The world of Boxing has been celebrating one of its well known champions, the Legendary George Foreman. The two-time heavyweight champion died at the age of 76.

Tributes from the boxing world and beyond have poured in, with Mike Tyson and Donald Trump among the names to honour the boxing legend. Foreman, who also won gold at the Olympics, had a fierce rivalry with fellow all-time great Mohamad Ali, culminating in one of the most memorable bouts ever, held in Zaire, dubbed the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’.

He later staged one of sports most unlikely comebacks, winning the heavyweight world title for a second time at the age of 45.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: BOXING LEGEND GEORGE FOREMAN DIES AT 76 George Foreman, the iconic heavyweight champion famously known as ‘Big George,’ has passed away at the age of 76. Foreman became a boxing legend after winning Olympic gold in 1968 and twice capturing the world heavyweight… pic.twitter.com/dyaFWzj4MP — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 22, 2025

Basketball: LeBron James and Rui Hachimura return for The Lakers

In Basketball, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura returned for the Lakers, but they couldn’t prevent a heavy 146-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls, marking LA’s sixth defeat in nine games. Chicago posted their highest score of the season to improve to 31-40.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points and 17 rebounds in a 114-108 comeback win over the Kings. The Warriors, still without Stephen Curry, fell 124-115 to the Hawks as Trae Young recorded his 41st double-double.

Tyrese Haliburton returned to help the Pacers edge the Nets 108-103, with Pascal Siakam scoring 26. Karl-Anthony Towns’ 31 points and 11 rebounds powered the Knicks to a 122-103 win over the Wizards.

The Game Of Golf

Finishing off with Golf and Norwegian star Viktor Hovland returned to the winners circle on the PGA tour, overcoming Justin Thomas to win the Valspar championship.

The European Ryder Cup ace made four birdies on the back nine to pip his American opponents to victory by one stroke, finishing the tournament on 11-under.

ALSO READ: Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold Prediction