From Niki Prasad to Ajit Agarkar, Meet Indian Bowlers to Pick Wickets off First Ball of International Career

Niki Prasad etched her name into Indian cricket history after taking a wicket off her first delivery in international cricket during the second T20I against Zimbabwe Women in Raipur on Sunday (Oct 18). The young all-rounder dismissed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano before removing Nyasha Gwanzura with the next ball, finishing with figures of 2/7 in two overs.

Prasad became the first Indian woman cricketer to take a wicket off her first career delivery in T20I cricket. She joined a select group of Indian cricketers, including former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar, left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha and batting great Virat Kohli, who also registered international wickets with their first deliveries as bowlers. Here is a look at the Indian players who achieved this rare feat.

1. Ajit Agarkar – Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), Johannesburg, 2006

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar made an immediate impact with the ball when he dismissed South African batter Herschelle Gibbs with his first delivery in international cricket as a bowler. The dismissal came in Johannesburg in 2006, making Agarkar one of the Indian cricketers associated with this unusual milestone. Agarkar went on to enjoy a distinguished international career across formats and later became the chairman of the BCCI senior men’s selection committee.

2. Pragyan Ojha – Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Trent Bridge, 2009

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha also made an instant impression by taking a wicket with his first international delivery as a bowler. He dismissed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at Trent Bridge in 2009. Ojha subsequently represented India in international cricket and was known for his left-arm spin, particularly in the longest format of the game.

3. Virat Kohli – Kevin Pietersen (England), Old Trafford, 2011

Virat Kohli, primarily recognised for his batting, also featured on the list after dismissing England’s Kevin Pietersen at Old Trafford in 2011. The wicket came off a wide delivery, with Pietersen being stumped rather than dismissed through a conventional legal delivery. Kohli’s achievement therefore stands apart from the other entries, as the dismissal was recorded despite the ball being called wide.

4. Niki Prasad – Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (Zimbabwe Women), Raipur, 2026

Niki Prasad became the latest Indian cricketer to achieve the milestone when she dismissed Zimbabwe’s Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano during the second women’s T20I in Raipur on Sunday (Oct 18). The 20-year-old had already impressed in the opening match, scoring an unbeaten 39 to help India secure a four-wicket victory.

Prasad struck immediately after being introduced into the attack, getting Mugeri-Tiripano caught behind before trapping Nyasha Gwanzura leg-before-wicket with her next delivery. She came close to claiming a hat-trick but narrowly missed the leg stump with her next ball. Her figures of 2/7 helped India restrict Zimbabwe to 102/8.

India Women Restrict Zimbabwe to 102/8 in Second T20I

India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance after the hosts elected to bowl. Nandni Sharma provided the first breakthrough by bowling Kelis Ndhlovu for a duck, while Kranti Gaud dismissed Sharne Mayers for nine. Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani also contributed with wickets as Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum.

Zimbabwe managed only 20 runs for one wicket during the powerplay, with 29 deliveries producing no runs. The visitors eventually finished on 102/8, falling short of their first-match total of 114/5. Prasad’s consecutive wickets proved a key moment in India’s effort to keep the opposition under pressure.