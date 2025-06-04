From Rajat Patidar’s Rise To RCB’s Glory: Kohli Reflects On Team’s Shared Struggles And Victory

Kohli also paid tribute to long-serving support staff like Mani Kaaka and Basu Shanker, both of whom have been with RCB and Indian cricket for 17 years.

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) historic IPL 2025 title win, Virat Kohli delivered an emotional and heartfelt message to captain Rajat Patidar and the entire squad, emphasizing that the victory is as significant for every team member as it is for him.

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) historic IPL 2025 title win, Virat Kohli delivered an emotional and heartfelt message to captain Rajat Patidar and the entire squad, emphasizing that the victory is as significant for every team member as it is for him.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in a nail-biting final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3, clinching their maiden IPL trophy after years of heartbreak and near-misses.

While Kohli, RCB’s long-time talisman, was visibly emotional during the closing moments of the match, his post-match words captured the essence of collective triumph. “I can say that my journey has been an 18-year-long one, playing in the IPL. But it’s important to understand that other players too most of them are around 30, 32, 33 years old have had their own struggles. They’ve risen above challenges to reach here,” said Kohli.

Inspiring journey of Rajat Patidar

He highlighted the inspiring journey of Rajat Patidar, who stepped in after Luvnith Sisodia’s injury and went on to not only cement his place in the squad but also lead the side to victory as captain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“People already know Rajat’s story. He came in, performed under pressure, became a permanent member, and then took on the captaincy. This title win is not just mine it belongs to every single individual who gave their all for RCB,” Kohli added.

Kohli also paid tribute to long-serving support staff like Mani Kaaka and Basu Shanker, both of whom have been with RCB and Indian cricket for 17 years. “People often don’t recognise their contribution. Everyone here has family, emotions, and sacrifices behind them. Their win is just as emotional and important.”

Acknowledging the widespread sentiment among fans wanting him to finally lift the IPL trophy, Kohli said the true beauty of the victory lies in what it means to every team member.

“I’ve faced many heartbreaks. But for the boys who are here for the first time, or who made it here after a long grind this win is a life-changing moment. It’s history created for RCB. The emotions may not all be captured on camera, but they are just as real.”

Kohli concluded by stating that he had shared the same sentiments with the team management, reinforcing that RCB’s long-awaited title belongs to everyone who has been part of the journey.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Get After RCB’s Maiden Title Win? The Shocking Amount Will Put Other Players To Shame