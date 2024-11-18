Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

From Training With Carlos Alcaraz To Cracking The Top-200, 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Basavareddy Earns Australian Open Wildcard

Nishesh Basavareddy, a 19-year-old Indian-origin American tennis player, is set to make his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2024.

From Training With Carlos Alcaraz To Cracking The Top-200, 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Basavareddy Earns Australian Open Wildcard

Nishesh Basavareddy, a 19-year-old Indian-origin American tennis player, is set to make his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2024. Having participated in the qualifying draw at the 2024 US Open, he has now secured a main draw wildcard for Melbourne. His recent performances in Challenger tournaments, including finals in Charlottesville and Knoxville and a semi-final in Champaign, helped him achieve this milestone.

Rising Through the Rankings

Currently ranked 152nd in the ATP standings, Basavareddy has shown remarkable progress this year. He climbed into the top 400 in June after reaching the Little Rock Challenger semi-finals and later clinched his first Challenger Trophy in Tiburon. Additionally, he reached the final in Bloomfield Hills and played up to the third round of qualifying at the US Open.

Practicing with the Best

Basavareddy’s journey includes a training stint in Turin, where he practiced with top players, including Carlos Alcaraz. Reflecting on his experience, he said, “It seems like a really cool showcase for the younger guys who maybe don’t get as much exposure if they aren’t playing on the main tour yet. I think it’s a really cool initiative and obviously [Carlos] Alcaraz has won the event. A lot of Top 10 guys have played it.”

Collegiate Success and Support

As a student-athlete at Stanford University, Basavareddy finished 12th in the ITA singles rankings this May and received the Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year award. His growth has been supported by The Rajeev Ram Foundation. Speaking about its impact, he said, “Any time you can get that kind of support, financially, knowing that people are backing you is huge.”

He added, “[Rajeev] has been super important for my growth because he played junior tennis, college tennis, and made that leap to pro tennis after leaving the University of Illinois. I think having all of his advice, what to expect on the pro tour, and the tennis advice has been huge for me.”

Basavareddy will also compete in the Next Gen ATP Finals, an event he views as an exciting opportunity. “It seems like a really cool showcase for the younger guys who maybe don’t get as much exposure if they aren’t playing on the main tour yet,” he said.

Read More : Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Filed under

Australian Open Carlos Alcaraz tennis Young Prodigy
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox