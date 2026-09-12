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Home > Sports News > From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026

From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026 will showcase India's youngest athlete, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and oldest athlete, Shruti Vora. The 15-year-old cricket sensation from Bihar and veteran equestrian rider highlight the longevity of the Indian contingent in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shruti Vora in frame. Image Credit: X and Instagram
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shruti Vora in frame. Image Credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 15:16 IST

Asian Games 2026: The Indian squad for the Asian Games 2026, held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, has a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars across generations. While some veterans are going to compete for podium finishes, there are two particular individuals with unique distinctions. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is mainly known for being a cricket star, is going to be the youngest Indian athlete competing at these Games. However, the equestrian Shruti Vora is the oldest to represent India at that event. Their difference brings forth the Indian sports’ diversity and enduring nature.

Asian Games 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India’s Youngest Athlete

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become a prominent figure within Indian cricket at the tender age of 15. This left-handed batter, who hails from Bihar, experienced a rapid climb through the cricket ladder after making history earlier this year in the cricketing arena by playing for the India national team at the age of only 15, becoming the youngest debutant.

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Vaibhav will be among the young talents from India competing at the Asian Games 2026. As a teenager, he recently vice-captained and even led the East Zone to win the Duleep Trophy 2026.

When most sportspersons are still participating in junior competitions, Vaibhav has got the unique chance to win a medal at the Asian Games.

Shruti Vora Is India’s Oldest Athlete at Asian Games 2026

Shruti Vora has competed for India at many big international equestrian events, like the Asian Games and the FEI World Championships.

The fact that her career has stretched for many years is quite amazing, in particular because the level of skill and the physical requirements from the rider of dressage is so high.

Vora’s comeback shows, once more, how different equestrian sports are. They rely on a rider’s experience and the bond between a rider and a horse to the extent that the rider is usually more successful with a particular horse than with others.

Asian Games 2026: 40-Year Age Gap Between Sooryavanshi & Vora

The difference in ages between the two players is about four decades. Sooryavanshi has barely taken his first few steps in the international arena, whereas Vora, having devoted her entire career to competition, is still active at the top level.

Also Read: IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026
Tags: Asian Games 2026Shruti VoraVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026

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From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026
From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026
From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026
From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026
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