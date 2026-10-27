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Home > Sports News > From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s

From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s

From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s: T20 cricket has witnessed several exceptional batters who have consistently converted their starts into centuries across domestic and international competitions. Here is a look at six batters who feature among the leading century-makers in men's T20 cricket, according to the supplied figures as of Tuesday (Oct 27).

From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Five Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s
From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Five Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 21:33 IST

From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s: T20 cricket has witnessed several exceptional batters who have consistently converted their starts into centuries across domestic and international competitions. Here is a look at six batters who feature among the leading century-makers in men’s T20 cricket, according to the supplied figures as of Tuesday (Oct 27).

1. Chris Gayle – 22 Hundreds

West Indies great Chris Gayle tops the list with 22 centuries in men’s T20 cricket. Widely recognised for his explosive power-hitting, Gayle has dominated bowling attacks across international matches and franchise leagues throughout his career. His ability to combine big sixes with sustained scoring has made him one of the most prolific century-makers in the shortest format.

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2. Babar Azam – 13 Hundreds

Pakistan batter Babar Azam occupies second place with 13 hundreds in men’s T20 cricket. Known for his technically sound batting and consistency at the top of the order, Babar has built an impressive record across international T20 matches and franchise competitions. His ability to anchor an innings while maintaining a healthy scoring rate has contributed to his position among the format’s leading century-makers.

3. Abhishek Sharma – 11 Hundreds

India’s Abhishek Sharma features in third place with 11 centuries in men’s T20 cricket. The left-handed opener is known for his aggressive approach, often putting bowlers under pressure from the beginning of an innings. His attacking stroke play and ability to score quickly have helped him emerge as one of the prominent power-hitters in the format.

4. Quinton de Kock – 10 Hundreds

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has scored 10 centuries in men’s T20 cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter is recognised for his attacking style at the top of the order, where he combines crisp stroke play with the ability to clear the boundary regularly. His experience in international cricket and franchise tournaments has contributed to his tally of hundreds across the format.

5. Virat Kohli – 10 Hundreds

India’s Virat Kohli has registered 10 centuries in men’s T20 cricket, placing him alongside Quinton de Kock in the supplied list. Renowned for his consistency, fitness and ability to pace an innings, Kohli has delivered several notable performances in T20 competitions. His combination of technically precise batting and calculated aggression has helped him maintain a strong record in the shortest format.

6. David Warner – 10 Hundreds

Former Australia opener David Warner completes the list with 10 centuries in men’s T20 cricket. Warner built his reputation through an attacking approach, quick scoring and the ability to take on both pace and spin. His performances for Australia and various franchise teams have established him as one of the format’s accomplished opening batters and century-makers.

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From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s
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From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s

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From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s
From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s
From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s
From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s
From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Sharma, Meet Batters to Score Most Hundreds in T20s

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