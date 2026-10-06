From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Cricketers Who Could Retire After 2027 World Cup, 5th One is My Favourite

The 2027 ODI World Cup could mark the end of an era for several established cricket stars. With the tournament set to be played in Southern Africa, veterans such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler and David Miller could potentially make their final appearances on the World Cup stage. Here is a look at five legendary cricketers who could retire after the 2027 World Cup, with their career numbers and tournament legacies.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is among the leading candidates to bid farewell to ODI cricket after the 2027 World Cup. The Indian batting great will turn 39 during the tournament and has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, making the 50-over World Cup a potential final chapter in his international career.

Kohli has amassed 15,109 runs in 317 ODIs at a remarkable average of 58.78 and a strike rate of 94.36. His tally includes 55 centuries and 79 fifties. His World Cup record is equally impressive, with 1,795 runs at an average of 58.55 and five centuries. In the 2023 World Cup, Kohli scored a record 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record for most runs in a single World Cup edition.

With India gradually developing younger options in the top order, the 2027 World Cup could provide Kohli with one final opportunity to win another ODI World Cup and add to an extraordinary 50-over legacy.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma could also feature in his final ODI World Cup in 2027. The former India captain will turn 40 around the tournament and has already established himself as one of the greatest opening batters in ODI history.

Rohit has scored 12,120 runs in 291 ODIs at an average of 49.26 and a strike rate of 93.38. His career includes 35 centuries and three double-centuries. In World Cups, he has accumulated 1,575 runs at an average of 65.62, including a record seven centuries.

Rohit created history during the 2019 World Cup by scoring five centuries in a single edition, while he followed that with 597 runs at a strike rate of 125.94 in 2023. With younger opening options such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill emerging, the 2027 tournament could become Rohit’s final World Cup campaign.

3. Mitchell Starc

Australia’s Mitchell Starc is another veteran who could bring the curtain down on his ODI career after the 2027 World Cup. The left-arm fast bowler will turn 37 during the tournament and has already stepped away from T20I cricket to manage his workload and focus on Test cricket and major 50-over events.

Starc has taken 247 wickets in 132 ODIs at a bowling average of 23.96 and an economy rate of 5.27, including nine five-wicket hauls. His World Cup record stands out even further, with 65 wickets in 28 innings, making him the third-highest wicket-taker in World Cup history behind Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Starc was the leading wicket-taker in both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and played an important role in Australia’s 2023 triumph. With just seven wickets separating him from McGrath’s record of 71 World Cup wickets, the 2027 tournament could give Starc one final chance to finish at the top of the list.

4. Jos Buttler

England’s Jos Buttler could also be approaching the final stage of his World Cup career in 2027. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter will turn 37 around the tournament and has been one of the key figures in England’s white-ball success over the past decade.

Buttler has played 204 ODIs and scored 5,678 runs at an average of 39.15 and a strike rate of 115.40. He has registered 11 centuries and 30 fifties while contributing more than 260 dismissals behind the stumps through catches and stumpings.

Buttler played a crucial role in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph, scoring a vital half-century in the final at Lord’s and completing the decisive run-out during the Super Over. With the physical demands of wicketkeeping and England’s ongoing transition, the 2027 World Cup could represent his final appearance on the biggest ODI stage.

5. David Miller

South Africa’s David Miller completes the list of experienced players who could potentially retire after the 2027 World Cup. Known as ‘Killer Miller’, the left-handed batter will turn 38 during the tournament and could get the opportunity to play his final World Cup on home soil.

Miller has scored 4,762 runs in 180 ODIs at an average of 42.90 and a strike rate of 104.13. His World Cup numbers are also impressive, with 816 runs in 21 innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 113.33. He also produced a memorable century against Australia in the 2023 World Cup semi-final in Kolkata.

Having opted out of a central contract with Cricket South Africa to manage his commitments in the global T20 franchise circuit, Miller’s final World Cup on home soil could provide a fitting opportunity to close his international career. He will hope to guide the Proteas to a long-awaited World Cup triumph before potentially stepping away from international cricket.