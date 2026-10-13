From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs in T20Is: India have produced several prolific batters in T20 Internationals, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav among the leading run-scorers in the format. Rohit tops the list with 4,231 runs, narrowly ahead of Kohli, who finished his T20I career with 4,188 runs. Suryakumar Yadav occupies third place and remains active in the format, while Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul complete the top five based on the statistics provided. Here is a closer look at India’s five leading T20I run-scorers, including their matches, highest scores, averages, strike rates and other batting records as of Tuesday (Oct 13).

1. Rohit Sharma – 4,231 Runs

Rohit Sharma leads the list of India’s highest run-scorers in T20 Internationals with 4,231 runs in 159 matches. Representing India between 2007 and 2024, the former captain played 151 innings and maintained an average of 32.05 at a strike rate of 140.89. His highest score was an unbeaten 121, and he registered five centuries and 32 half-centuries during his T20I career.

Rohit also struck 383 fours and 205 sixes, highlighting his ability to combine consistency with aggressive stroke play. His 159 appearances make him one of India’s most experienced players in the shortest international format.

2. Virat Kohli – 4,188 Runs

Virat Kohli sits second on the list with 4,188 runs from 125 T20I matches between 2010 and 2024. He scored those runs in 117 innings at an impressive average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. Kohli’s highest score was an unbeaten 122, while his international T20 career included one century and 38 half-centuries.

Kohli’s average is the highest among the five batters featured here. He also recorded 369 fours and 124 sixes, building his reputation on consistency, calculated aggression and his ability to perform under pressure.

3. Suryakumar Yadav – 3,272 Runs

Suryakumar Yadav ranks third among India’s leading T20I run-scorers, with 3,272 runs in 113 matches between 2021 and 2026. He has scored his runs in 107 innings at an average of 36.35 and a remarkable strike rate of 162.94. His highest score is 117, and his record includes four centuries and 25 half-centuries.

Known for his innovative stroke play and ability to score runs all around the ground, Suryakumar has hit 297 fours and 179 sixes in T20Is. His strike rate is the highest among the five batters on this list, reflecting his attacking approach in the shortest format.

4. Hardik Pandya – 2,288 Runs

Hardik Pandya is fourth on the list with 2,288 runs from 138 T20I appearances between 2016 and 2026. He has batted in 109 innings, averaging 28.24 at a strike rate of 145.91. His highest score is an unbeaten 71, and he has recorded nine half-centuries without a T20I century in the supplied statistics.

The all-rounder has accumulated 168 fours and 126 sixes, with his aggressive batting often providing India with late-innings acceleration. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball has made him an important part of India’s T20I setup.

5. KL Rahul – 2,265 Runs

KL Rahul completes the top five with 2,265 runs in 72 T20I matches, played between 2016 and 2022. He scored his runs in 68 innings at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 139.12. Rahul’s highest score was an unbeaten 110, and he finished his T20I career with two centuries and 22 half-centuries.

Rahul also struck 191 fours and 99 sixes in the format. Although he has played fewer T20Is than the other four batters featured here, his average and record of two centuries underline his contribution to India’s batting during his international T20 career.