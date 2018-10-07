Riding high on the fantastic run of games, Arsenal started the match strongly by controlling much of the possession in the middle of the park and threatening Fulham goalkeeper on the break. The blistering pace of Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck caused all sorts of problems to the hosts on the counterattacks.

A rampant Arsenal side mauled newly-promoted Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Alexandre Lacazette started the rout with a superbly taken brace while his striking partner Emerick Pierre Aubameyang completed his own brace with an assist to his name to round things up. Aaron Ramsey, who came off the bench, bagged a goal and an assist while the only consolation for Fulham came through Andre Schurrle.

Riding high on the fantastic run of games, Arsenal started the match strongly by controlling much of the possession in the middle of the park and threatening Fulham goalkeeper on the break. The blistering pace of Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck caused all sorts of problems to the hosts on the counterattacks.

In the 29th minute, Alexandre Lacazette gave a 1-0 lead to the visitors after a composed finished at the near post. However, Arsenal failed to maintain that lead for long as Fulham’s loanee Andre Schurrle chipped in a beautifully taken goal past a hapless Bernd Leno to make it 1-1 just before the half-time whistle.

It was in the second half that the Gunners upped their game and routed the struggling Fulham. Lacazette unleashed a rocket of a shot from distance in the 49th minute making it 2-1 for the travellers.

Aaron Ramsey, who came off the bench in the 60th minute, piled more misery on the opponents with a perfect backheel. In the 79th minute, Aubameyang scored his first of the game and later in the dying minutes of the match, he put in the final nail in Fulham’s coffin making it 5-1 and helping his side take all the three points from the game.

With the victory, Unai Emery’s side has leapfrogged Bournemouth and Chelsea to the 4th spot in the Premier League table. Arsenal has now 18 points from 8 games while Chelsea still has the chance to reclaim the lost spot when they face Southampton.

While the newly-promoted Fulham has been finding life tough in England’s top football division having lost 5 out of 8 matches and struggling at 17th spot in the table with just 5 points to their name.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More