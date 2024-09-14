The funeral, held in Cheptegei's home district of Bukwo, Uganda, was marked by a military ceremony, with her coffin draped in the Ugandan flag.

The funeral for Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei began today, following her tragic death after being set ablaze by her ex-boyfriend. Cheptegei, 33, was attacked with petrol by Dickson Ndiema outside her home in northwest Kenya nearly two weeks ago. The mother of two died in hospital after suffering burns on over 80% of her body.

Cheptegei’s death has shocked her family and reverberated globally, highlighting ongoing concerns about violence against women in Kenya, where several female athletes have been killed in recent years under similar circumstances.

The funeral, held in Cheptegei’s home district of Bukwo, Uganda, was marked by a military ceremony, with her coffin draped in the Ugandan flag. Local leaders paid tribute to her inspiring career, describing her as a “focused” individual who encouraged many children to pursue athletics. Plans to name a road and sports venue in her honor have been proposed.

Cheptegei’s death has drawn attention to the alarming rise in violence against female athletes in Kenya. Over the past three years, three prominent athletes, including world-record holder Agnes Tirop, have been killed by current or former romantic partners.

Gender-based violence remains a significant concern in Kenya, where a 2022 survey found that at least 34% of women had experienced physical violence. Advocates, including Joan Chelimo, co-founder of Tirop’s Angels, argue that female athletes, who defy traditional gender norms by achieving financial independence, are particularly vulnerable.

Rebecca Cheptegei was an accomplished athlete, having represented Uganda in the Paris Olympics and winning gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in 2022. Her tragic death has left her community mourning the loss of a champion and reignited calls for stronger action against gender-based violence.

