Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Furious! Karun Nair’s Explosive Reaction To Run Out For 0 off 3 Balls Against RR Goes Viral

Coming in at No. 3, Nair was dismissed without scoring, run out due to a miscommunication with opening batter Abishek Porel.

Furious! Karun Nair’s Explosive Reaction To Run Out For 0 off 3 Balls Against RR Goes Viral

Furious! Karun Nair's Explosive Reaction To Run Out for 0 off 3 Balls Against RR Goes Viral


Karun Nair’s return to the crease didn’t go as planned during Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Coming in at No. 3, Nair was dismissed without scoring, run out due to a miscommunication with opening batter Abishek Porel.

Emotions Run High in the Dressing Room

The incident took place on the first ball of the fourth over. Nair, who faced just three deliveries, was visibly furious after the dismissal. Cameras captured him storming into the dressing room, where he was seen punching in frustration — a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

The visuals have triggered a wave of reactions from fans online, many expressing sympathy while others debated the avoidable nature of the run out.

Delhi Capitals had banked on Nair to deliver a solid performance, especially after his brilliant knock just a few days prior. But the mix up with Porel put an abrupt end to his innings, disappointing both team management and fans.

Delhi Posts a Competitive Total

Despite the early blow, Delhi Capitals managed to post a strong total on the board. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to field first, giving DC the chance to build an innings.

Abishek Porel top scored with 49, while KL Rahul added 38. Allrounder Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs contributed with 34 each, Stubbs remaining unbeaten.

Thanks to these efforts, Delhi finished their innings at 188 for 5 in their 20 overs. Rajasthan’s bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer’s 2 for 32, kept things competitive. Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga also chipped in with a wicket each.

Nair’s Highs and Lows in a Matter of Days

Nair had made a striking comeback to the IPL 2025 lineup just days earlier on April 13, when Delhi faced Mumbai Indians. Coming in as an impact player, the 33 year old dazzled the home crowd with a whirlwind 89 off 40 balls.

He hit 12 boundaries and 5 sixes, bringing up his half century in just 22 deliveries. His explosive partnership of 119 runs with Abishek Porel had nearly taken Delhi over the line in a steep 206 run chase.

Unfortunately, after both Nair and Porel were dismissed, the Capitals collapsed under pressure and fell short by 12 runs against Hardik Pandya’s MI.

The contrast between Nair’s two innings within the same week highlights the unpredictability of T20 cricket — from heroics to heartbreak in a matter of days.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals’ Strategic Move – Why Three Overseas Players Chosen Against RR Today?

 

Furious! Karun Nair’s Explosive Reaction To Run Out For 0 off 3 Balls Against RR...
