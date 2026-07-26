GAG vs DAS, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers, LPL 2026: Galle Gallants will take on Dambulla Sixers in Match 14 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday, July 26. The two teams head into the contest in contrasting form, with Galle Gallants sitting comfortably at the top of the points table after winning three of their first five matches. Dambulla Sixers, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back and keep themselves in contention for the playoffs by securing a crucial victory on home turf.

Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers Match Details

Match: Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers, Match 14

Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers, Match 14 Tournament: Lanka Premier League 2026

Lanka Premier League 2026 Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where To Watch Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers Live On TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers clash live on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers Live Streaming?

The live streaming of Match 14 of the Lanka Premier League 2026 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Squads

Galle Gallants Squad: Sam Harper (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Udara, Isuru Udana, Eshan Malinga, Akif Javed, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Avishka Perera, Pulindu Perera, Nimsara Atharagalla, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Gamage.

Dambulla Sixers Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Reeza Hendricks, Pavan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dushmantha Chameera(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Vishwa Lahiru, Marques Ackerman, Gayana Weerasinghe, Dian Forrester, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Akila Dananjaya, Dinesh Chandimal, Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Toss Prediction

Toss Winner: Dambulla Sixers

Toss Decision: Bowl First

Reason: The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has generally favoured chasing teams in T20 cricket, especially during evening games when conditions improve under lights. Winning the toss and bowling first is expected to be the preferred strategy.

Winner Prediction

Galle Gallants head into this encounter as favourites after an impressive start to the season. Their batting unit has been anchored by Sam Harper and Sahan Arachchige, while Eshan Malinga and Akif Javed have consistently delivered with the ball. Although Dambulla Sixers possess experienced campaigners like Reeza Hendricks, Dinesh Chandimal, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera, Galle Gallants’ current form and balanced squad give them the edge.

Prediction: Galle Gallants to defeat Dambulla Sixers.