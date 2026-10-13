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Home > Sports News > Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday (Oct 14) in a UEFA Champions League league-phase fixture. Diego Simeone's side will aim to extend their winning run, while Manchester United will be desperate to turn around their recent poor form and return to winning ways. Here are all the details about the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match, including the kick-off time, TV telecast and live streaming options in India.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 22:32 IST

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday (Oct 14) in a UEFA Champions League league-phase fixture. Diego Simeone’s side will aim to extend their winning run, while Manchester United will be desperate to turn around their recent poor form and return to winning ways. Here are all the details about the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match, including the kick-off time, TV telecast and live streaming options in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League Match Details

  • Match: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League
  • Date: Wednesday (Oct 14), 2026
  • Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can check their local television listings for the channel broadcasting the fixture.

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How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming on Mobile, TV and Laptop?

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Fans can follow the action on compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops. Viewers using supported connected TVs can also watch the match on a larger screen. A suitable subscription may be required to access the live stream.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Match Preview

Atletico Madrid will enter the fixture looking to maintain their strong run of results under Diego Simeone. The Spanish side secured a 2-1 win over Alaves in their latest outing, continuing their positive momentum ahead of the Champions League clash. They will be keen to make home advantage count as they target another victory in Europe.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are searching for a much-needed turnaround after a difficult spell. Although the Red Devils opened their Champions League campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over debutants Sabah, they have failed to win their subsequent four matches.

Consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion were followed by two successive 1-1 draws. Their stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur was particularly frustrating, as Dominic Solanke scored a 92nd-minute equaliser to deny United victory despite Tottenham having a player sent off.

United will need a significant improvement in performance to overcome Atletico away from home. Simeone’s side will look to exploit their opponents’ recent struggles, while the visitors will hope their European form can provide the spark needed to get their campaign back on track.

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Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
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Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

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Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
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