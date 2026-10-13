Galatasaray vs Barcelona Prediction: Who Will Win in GAL vs FCB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Prediction: Galatasaray will host Barcelona at RAMS Park in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, in a crucial UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter. While the Turkish giants will look to capitalise on their home advantage, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona arrive as favourites after an emphatic start to their European campaign.

Barcelona opened their campaign with a convincing 5-1 victory over Feyenoord, while Galatasaray suffered a 3-1 defeat against Sporting CP. The home side, who are under more pressure, will be eager to make amends in front of their own fans.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Match Details

Match: Galatasaray vs Barcelona

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Venue: RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye

Kick-off: 10:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on October 14)

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Team News

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is hoping Victor Osimhen can make a strong contribution following his return from injury. The Nigerian striker strengthens the attack alongside Rafael Leao and Leroy Sane, providing the home side with offensive options that could challenge Barcelona’s defence.

Wilfried Singo is unlikely to feature due to a thigh injury. Galatasaray will require more defensive organisation than they had at the start of the week against Sporting if they are to stifle the effects of Barcelona’s powerful attack.

Barca will also be without Raphinha, Christensen and Bardghji through injury. And Frenkie de Jong, who is recovering from a knee injury, will probably be unavailable.

Barcelona’s attacking options will be spearheaded by Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Dani Olmo while Gabriel Jesus will spearhead the attack.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Galatasaray predicted XI (4-3-3): Ugurcan Cakir; Sallai, Davinson Sanchez, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismail Jakobs; Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Sara, Yunus Akgun; Leroy Sane, Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leao.

Barcelona predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Anthony Gordon; Gabriel Jesus.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Live Streaming Details

In India, the UEFA Champions League game will be shown on the Sony Sports Network, and it will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 14.

UCL 2026/27: Galatasaray vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona hold the psychological advantage over Galatasaray in this fixture with six wins from 10 matches. The Spaniards’ strength up front and in midfield, mostly in the Champions League, makes them formidable even on the road.

Galatasaray’s passionate supporters at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium and Osimhen’s homecoming may yet make this a competitive fixture, mainly if the hosts press home a defensive frailty for Barcelona. Still, the visitors are the more prolific attack and may bag three valuable points.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Prediction: Galatasaray 0-2 Barcelona

Also Read: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More