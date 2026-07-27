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Home > Sports News > Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Turkish champions Galatasaray conclude their preseason training camp in Austria with a friendly against newly promoted Serie A side Venezia on Monday, July 27. Okan Buruk's men will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat to AC Monza, while Venezia will aim to continue building momentum ahead of their return to Italy's top flight. The match will be played at Hofmann Personal Stadion (Donauparkstadion) in Linz, Austria. so ahead of the friendly contest here are all details including live streaming details, predicted playing XI and more.

Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 21:50 IST

Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Turkish champions Galatasaray conclude their preseason training camp in Austria with a friendly against newly promoted Serie A side Venezia on Monday, July 27. Okan Buruk’s men will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat to AC Monza, while Venezia will aim to continue building momentum ahead of their return to Italy’s top flight. The match will be played at Hofmann Personal Stadion (Donauparkstadion) in Linz, Austria. so ahead of the friendly contest here are all details including live streaming details, predicted playing XI and more.

Galatasaray vs Venezia Match Details

  • Match: Galatasaray vs Venezia
  • Competition: Club Friendly 2026
  • Date: Monday, July 27, 2026
  • Venue: Hofmann Personal Stadion (Donauparkstadion), Linz, Austria
  • Local Time: 8:00 PM CEST
  • India Time (IST): 11:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Galatasaray vs Venezia Live on TV?

Fans in Turkey can watch the preseason friendly live on S Sport. As of now, no official television broadcaster has been confirmed for India, the United Kingdom or the United States.

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How to Watch Galatasaray vs Venezia Live Streaming?

The match will be available for live streaming on S Sport Plus in Turkey. Fans outside Turkey should check the official Galatasaray and Venezia digital platforms closer to kickoff for any international streaming availability.

Hofmann Personal Stadion Report

The Hofmann Personal Stadion in Linz is expected to provide a fast playing surface suited to attacking football. With both clubs using the fixture as part of their preseason preparations, squad rotation is expected throughout the contest, giving several young players and new signings an opportunity to impress.

Predicted Lineups

Galatasaray Predicted XI: Günay Güvenç; Victor Nelsson, Arda Ünyay, Kazimcan Karataş, Elias Jelert; Lucas Torreira, Eyüp Aydın, İlkay Gündoğan; Gabriel, Renato Nhaga, Victor Osimhen.

Venezia Predicted XI: Filip Stankovic; Joel Schingtienne, Jay Idzes, Fali Candé; Ridgeciano Haps, Gianluca Busio, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Mikael Ellertsson; Gaetano Oristanio, Christian Gytkjaer, Daniel Fila.

Team Stats

  • Galatasaray are the reigning Turkish Super Lig champions.
  • Venezia earned promotion back to Serie A ahead of the 2026-27 season.
  • Galatasaray are coming off a 2-0 preseason defeat against AC Monza.
  • The match marks Galatasaray’s final fixture of their Austrian training camp.
  • Both clubs are expected to rotate their squads heavily during the friendly.

Match Prediction

Galatasaray possess considerably more experience and attacking quality, with Victor Osimhen expected to spearhead the attack alongside an experienced midfield led by Lucas Torreira and İlkay Gündoğan. Venezia will provide a stern test after earning promotion to Serie A, but the Turkish champions are expected to finish their preseason camp on a positive note.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Venezia

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Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
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Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know
Galatasaray vs Venezia Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

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