Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals, LPL 2026 Match Today: When And Where to Watch GAG vs KRL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals Live Streaming: Table-toppers Galle Gallants take on Kandy Royals in Match 16 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, July 29. Galle have been one of the standout teams this season with four wins from six matches, while Kandy Royals find themselves fifth on the points table with just two victories from six outings. With the playoff race heating up, both teams will be eager to secure a crucial win. Here are all the details of the LPL contest ahead of today’s contest including live streaming, predictions and more.

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals Match Details

Match: Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals, Match 16

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals, Match 16 Tournament: Lanka Premier League 2026

Lanka Premier League 2026 Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Time: 7:30 PM IST (7:30 PM SLST)

Where to Watch Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals Live on TV?

The Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals, Lanka Premier League 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals LPL 2026 match on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals Toss Prediction

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally offers better batting conditions under lights, while dew can make it difficult for bowlers in the second innings. The captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals Match Prediction

Galle Gallants have looked like the most complete side in the tournament with consistent contributions from both their batting and bowling departments. Sam Harper, Sahan Arachchige and Dasun Shanaka have provided stability, while Akif Javed and Eshan Malinga have impressed with the ball. Kandy Royals possess experienced stars such as Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and Moeen Ali, but their inconsistent performances make them slight underdogs.

Prediction: Galle Gallants to win.

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gallants Probable XI: Sam Harper, Nurul Hasan (wk), Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akif Javed, Eshan Malinga, Kasun Rajitha.

Kandy Royals Probable XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Udara, Dale Phillips, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dushan Hemantha, Shaheen Afridi, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Garuka Sanketh.

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals Squads

Galle Gallants Squad: Sam Harper, Nurul Hasan (wk), Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dinura Kalupahana, Akif Javed, Sachindu Colombage, Chris Lynn, Litton Das, Rassie van der Dussen, Kasun Rajitha, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Lasith Croospulle, Virandeep Singh, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Eshan Malinga, Haider Ali, Yuri Koththigoda.

Kandy Royals Squad: Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Udara, Dale Phillips, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dushan Hemantha, Shaheen Afridi, Asitha Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Nuwan Thushara, Vijay Shankar, Zahir Khan, Daniel Sams, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muditha Lakshan, Sediqullah Atal, Brandon McMullen, Isitha Wijesundera, Vishen Halambage, Pawan Sandesh, Sahan Mihira.