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Home > Sports News > Galle Stadium vs Indian Stadiums: Why Sri Lanka’s Stadium Experience Is Winning Fans During India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

Galle Stadium vs Indian Stadiums: Why Sri Lanka’s Stadium Experience Is Winning Fans During India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

Sri Lanka's Galle International Stadium has sparked debate after offering premium fan experiences for under ₹1,000, including beer, shaded seating, dining, and entertainment. The India vs Sri Lanka Test highlighted how fan-friendly stadium facilities in Sri Lanka compare favorably with many Indian cricket venues.

Indian fans compare the facilities provided at the Galle Cricket Stadium to those at Indian cricket stadiums. Image Credit: X/@trspodcastt and ANI
Indian fans compare the facilities provided at the Galle Cricket Stadium to those at Indian cricket stadiums. Image Credit: X/@trspodcastt and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 08:30 IST

Cricket is a sport that has captured the hearts of the Indian people enough that many refer to it as a religion, but at the same time, when it comes to the actual cricket matches, it is apparently Sri Lanka that is making the best strides. During the just-ended India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle, a number of spectators expressed surprise that while Sri Lankan cricket grounds seemed pretty decent, then again several Indian stadiums appeared rather poor. Although Indians possess some of the biggest and most up-to-date cricket grounds in the world, fans still keep on commenting that the overall watching environment is their least favorite aspect.

What Does a Ticket Under ₹1,000 Offer in Galle?

The famous Galle International Stadium has reportedly introduced an offer where the purchase of a ticket for a price less than 1,000 grants visitors access to many services way beyond just a match-viewing experience. The ticket includes the luxury of the Galle Cricket Club enclosure as a venue, the delight of unlimited beer and bottled water, a shaded seating area, various indoor entertainment, dining facilities, and a full bar. And, the Galle Cricket Club has advertised special tickets that offer pavilion access plus a set of beer, and the availability of bottled water.

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Recently, a tweet from an Indian fan in Sri Lanka divided opinions on the internet by listing the facilities provided at the Galle International Stadium. 

Sri Lanka’s Galle Stadium Fan-First Approach

Sri Lanka Cricket is making an effort to bring back the stadium crowd through their latest measures. To be more specific, the Sri Lanka Cricket organization has decided to open up their upcoming India-Sri Lanka Test series venues in Galle and Colombo free for the general public, with the hope of attracting a large audience and getting them emotionally connected with the teams.

The Galle International Stadium, with the Indian Ocean just around the corner and the ancient Galle Fort as the backdrop, is already considered one of the stunning cricket venues in the world.

Indian Stadium Experience

This comparison only serves to highlight the difference further when taking into account the experience at other Indian places.

Although they are paying a lot more money for international matches and IPL games, Indian fans keep running into problems like a lack of facilities and even more restrictions. One of the most frequent issues raised by the public is that they are often forbidden from bringing their own drinking water to the stadium, which results in people being forced to buy their beverages within the grounds.

Other recurring concerns raised by spectators across various venues include:

  • Long queues at entry gates
  • Limited shaded seating
  • Expensive food and beverages
  • Inconsistent washroom maintenance
  • Restrictions on carrying basic items
  • Limited entertainment beyond the cricket itself
  • Overcrowded concourses during high-profile matches

Even though hospitality suites and corporate lounges offer luxury, fans normally watching from the grandstands don’t have anything similar or even get a comfortable seat to the extent enjoyed in the Galle Cricket Club facilities.

Indian Stadiums: Quantity Over Quality

India can boast of top-class cricket infrastructure featuring grounds like the Narendra Modi Stadium, Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium. Yet, fan experience isn’t measured by capacity, technology, and size of venue merely.

That example from Galle shows how affordability, comfort, facility access and spectator- friendly policies can all combine to make a great day out for a cricket fan in a stadium.

Learnings For Indian Cricket And BCCI?

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) operates the world’s richest cricket ecosystem. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises keep setting new sales records. That means the standards of expectations from stadium facilities are the highest they’ve ever been.

Galle model reveals a fact: fans want to be spectators in more than words. To get the most out of their spending, they desire comfort, ease, and enjoyment through value for money.

Much attention is being given by a section of fans of the India-Sri Lanka Test series to a particular comparison, which triggered a significant conversation. A sub-1,000 ticket in Sri Lanka that still offers food, drinks, and even entertainment, apart from a decent venue, clean facilities, and premium access. Is it not Indian cricket venues that have a better case to do more for the paying fan?

Also Read: FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D

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