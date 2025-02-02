Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Gambhir Hails Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking Century Against England

Gambhir reiterated the team's commitment to playing "fearless" cricket, backing young players like Sharma to continue thriving under this philosophy.

Gambhir Hails Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking Century Against England


Gautam Gambhir made a bold statement on Sunday, declaring that he has not seen a “better T20 hundred” than Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 54-ball 135 against England. This remarkable innings played a pivotal role in India’s dominant 150-run victory, which also secured them a 4-1 series win in the T20I series.

Gambhir, who has been vocal about fostering a fearless approach in Indian cricket, emphasized that the team’s aggressive, bold mindset will continue in the future. “We are going to do this going forward, playing fearless cricket. We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma,” he stated. The coach also highlighted the importance of patience with younger players, especially those who buy into the team’s philosophy of fearless cricket.

Sharma’s century, an onslaught against England’s bowlers, earned Gambhir’s praise for its sheer brilliance. “I haven’t seen a better T20 hundred against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently,” Gambhir added. Abhishek’s explosive knock has raised the bar for T20 batting, combining aggression and technique to dominate the English attack.

This victory comes at a time when there had been speculations about a rift in the Indian dressing room following the team’s disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Gambhir dismissed these rumors, suggesting that the team’s camaraderie will naturally fall into place when they start winning again. He expressed confidence in the players’ understanding of the significance of representing over a billion Indians.

“When results start going your way, everything goes well. Our players know what it means to represent 140-150 crore Indians,” Gambhir said. His words reflect a growing belief in India’s new, fearless identity, which has brought success on the international stage. With this approach and rising stars like Abhishek Sharma, India’s cricketing future looks poised for continued success.

