Gareth Bale was not started in Real Madrid 3-1 victory over Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League which left him disappointed, but as per Wales manager Ryan Giggs who was there in Madrid to watch the game, his player is at the right place. Bale has scored seven times in La Liga this season.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs insists Gareth Bale is at one of the best club’s in the world and is happy at Real Madrid. The stellar forward has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League with Manchester United seen as his favoured destination. However, for Giggs his player is in the right mindset and is at a club where he feels he belongs. The former Manchester United superstar has embraced his new role for his country and is doing everything possible to get his players together with the FIFA World Cup inching close.

Giggs, who recently revealed that he has held talks with his former Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes about joining his coaching staff, was in Madrid to watch Real Madrid thump PSG in the Champions League last-16 opener. Bale who returned from a calf injury in December was not started in the clash, which left him disappointed but Giggs believes his player is enjoying his game with the Los Blancos. Bale despite struggling has found his form and has turned out as one of the best players for the European champions in 2018.

“His future doesn’t concern me, he’s at a brilliant club,” said Giggs, at the Laureus ambassador ahead of the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

“When you’re at a top club, as I know, you’re constantly under scrutiny. I went to see him and he was happy. He wasn’t happy he didn’t start, but the next few games he started,” he added.

Talking about his best player, Giggs had no doubts that Bale can be a game changer for Wales in any competition that he plays and singled out his importance in the side which he will soon be leading to China to take part in the China Cup along with Uruguay and the Czech Republic. The Wales manager is keeping a close track on all his players and is of the belief that bale will be available for the China tour.

“He’s fit and looking really good. He made an impact when he came on against PSG. Everyone in Wales knows how important Gareth is. A fit and well Gareth Bale makes such a difference,” said Giggs.

Adding that “Bale was really positive about the first trip. All the lads love playing for their country and we’re excited. It’s a new competition.”

“One thing that has come across is the huge spirit within the team. That showed in Euros. They’re not just team-mates. A lot of them are really good friends.”

Bale has been in superb touch in 2018 but failed to secure victory for his side in their latest La Liga upset against Espanyol where he was started up front in a poaching role. Bale has scored seven times in the La Liga this season and has found the back of the net only once in the Champions League.

