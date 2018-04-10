Former Real Madrid player and coach Jorge Valdano took a dig at struggling Gareth Bale saying the Welsh winger is not worth 100 million euros. Valdano also heaped praises on Real Madrid's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and lauded the playing style of Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

Former Real Madrid striker and coach Jorge Valdano tore into Gareth Bale for his poor displays, struggles with fitness and for not filling his billing of 100 million euros. The Argentine said that the former Tottenham winger is just not worth the money Real Madrid paid to lure him away from the White Hart Lane in the summer of 2013. Valdano then heaped praises on Real Madrid’s talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and lauded the playing style of Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

While speaking to media, Jorge Valdano said, “Nothing Bale does is worth 100 million euros, and that’s the price tag he carries around on his shirt.” Gareth Bale has scored an estimable 81 goals in 181 appearances he has made for Real Madrid so far but he has been struggling with injuries from the past couple of years, playing a bit-part role in the success of Santiago Bernabeu’s outfit.

Shifting focus on the Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo, Valdano said, “[During the derby] Cristiano looked very comfortable physically. He played all across the attack and he is enjoying a great period of confidence. His duel with Leo Messi to be the best player in the world lacks nothing. It’s Real Madrid against Barcelona and Europe against South America. It’s a battle between two geniuses.”

Jorge Valdano then talked about Antoine Griezmann who has scored 25 goals this season and is heavily touted to make a switch to Barcelona next summer. “Griezmann is the best striker, a good midfielder and he contributes a lot in defence. With the market the way it is, he is cheap at the price,” said the retired Argentine.

