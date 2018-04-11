Upon being asked where does he see Bale's future, Barnett replied, "My feeling is that Bale is going to stay at Real Madrid next season. He is not going to lose his motivation. He is an important player." The Welsh attacker has been touted to make a big-money move to Manchester United in the coming summer.

Gareth Bale’s agent has once again reiterated that his client’s future lies with Real Madrid and he has no desire of leaving the Spanish capital anytime soon. Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett said that “Gareth Bale loves Real Madrid and Real Madrid loves Gareth Bale” putting cold water on the rumours linking the Welsh winger to Manchester United. The former Tottenham player extended his contract in 2016 and is tied to Real Madrid till 2022 on an 18 million pound-a-year contract.

While speaking to media on Tuesday, Jonathan Barnett said, “Gareth is a Real Madrid player and loves Real Madrid, and Real Madrid love Gareth. All this talk about leaving is written by reporters who have no idea what is going on and who need to write something and don’t care if it is true or not.” Barnett’s comments came after Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid has been increasingly questioned due to his poor fitness issues and inconsistent form.

Upon being asked where does he see Bale’s future, Barnett replied, “My feeling is that Bale is going to stay at Real Madrid next season. He is not going to lose his motivation. He is an important player.” The Welsh attacker has been touted to make a big-money move to Manchester United in the coming summer. Gareth Bale has endured another injury-hit season at Real Madrid and has started just 19 games in all competitions for the Spanish side.

The 28-year-old winger moved to Real Madrid in the then world-record 100 million euros from Tottenham Hotspurs in 2013. He has gone to rake in 181 appearances for the Spanish side and has scored an estimable 81 goals across all competitions. He has become a subject of several transfer bids from big clubs in the world in recent past and he is heavily projected to move to Manchester United in 2018 summer transfer market.

