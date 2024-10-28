Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Gary Kirsten Steps Down As Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach

The dynamic landscape of Pakistan cricket continues to shift as white-ball coach Gary Kirsten reportedly decides to step down

Gary Kirsten Steps Down As Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach

The dynamic landscape of Pakistan cricket continues to shift as white-ball coach Gary Kirsten reportedly decides to step down. Kirsten, who led the Indian team to a historic victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, has concluded his brief association with the Pakistan men’s cricket team just a few months after taking on the role. Since he assumed the position in April of this year, several significant changes have occurred, including Babar Azam’s tumultuous tenure as captain, marked by both his return to the role and subsequent resignation, as well as alterations in the selection committee.

Differences of Opinion

Recent reports indicate that serious differences of opinion have emerged between Kirsten and the players over the past few weeks. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may not have directly pressured Kirsten to reconsider his future with the national team, his recent request to appoint David Reid as a High-Performance coach was turned down. Instead, the PCB proposed alternative candidates, which left Kirsten feeling disappointed and unsupported in his vision for the team.

 Potential Successors

While a formal decision regarding Kirsten’s departure is yet to be announced, the PCB is expected to name his successor in the coming days. Jason Gillespie, the current red-ball coach of the men’s national team, is reportedly a strong contender for the role. His experience and familiarity with the team could provide stability during this transitional period.

Moreover, the PCB may look to appoint Aaqib Javed, a former Pakistan pacer, as the white-ball coach, especially with the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy on the horizon. Aaqib currently serves on Pakistan’s national selection committee and has been instrumental in the team’s recent success, particularly in the recently concluded three-match series against England, which Pakistan won 2-1. His behind-the-scenes efforts have been pivotal in the team’s turnaround.

 Upcoming Series

The PCB recently announced squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and Zimbabwe, signaling the importance of strong leadership as the team prepares for these challenges. It has also been reported that Kirsten will not accompany the teams for these two series, further emphasizing the need for a swift transition in coaching leadership. With the stakes high and crucial tournaments ahead, the PCB faces the challenge of ensuring that the new coaching structure is in place to guide the team effectively through its upcoming commitments.

Gary Kirsten Pakistan Cricket Team pcb
