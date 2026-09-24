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Home > Sports News > Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach

Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reflected on his tenure of two and a half years, claiming that he has had his few share of challenges, failures and successes.

Gautam Gambhir Admits 'Two Years Didn't Pass In The Blink Of An Eye'; Reflects On His Tenure As India's Coach. (Image Credits: X)
Gautam Gambhir Admits 'Two Years Didn't Pass In The Blink Of An Eye'; Reflects On His Tenure As India's Coach. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 16:57 IST

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reflected on his tenure of two and a half years, claiming that he has had his few share of challenges, failures and successes. The former Indian opener also opened up on the experience of working with four different captains in Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav in such a short span.

I’ve always believed that when you take up that kind of responsibility, there will always be ups and downs” – Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir said the period had its share of ups and downs and stressed that he accepts both his achievements and setbacks as part of the responsibility of leading the Indian team. The India-West Indies 2026 white-ball series will begin on September 27, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is across venues in India. Shubman Gill will captain India in the ODI series, while Shreyas Iyer will lead the T20I side. Shai Hope will captain the West Indies.

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“The two years didn’t pass in the blink of an eye. I think I’ve had my own share of ups and downs. I’ve had my own failures and successes. But again, I’ve always believed that when you take up that kind of responsibility, there will always be ups and downs. So, whether it was Test cricket, whether it is one-day cricket or T20 cricket, yes, I’ve had success, which obviously I will always cherish, but I’ve had my share of failures as well. Which, again, I accept with both hands,” Gambhir said on JioStar.

Gambhir also spoke about how his working relationship with former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has evolved over the years. Gambhir said his relationship with Sharma goes beyond their roles as coach and captain, dating back to their time as teammates.  He highlighted their mutual understanding and said that while they may sometimes have different views, their decisions are ultimately guided by what is best for the Indian team. Gambhir added that the same team-first approach has defined his working relationship with all four captains he has worked with.

“Rohit and my relationship wasn’t just of captain and coach. When Rohit came into the team, I was a senior player at that time, so Rohit and my relationship is from back then. Rohit has known me since then. So, often when you have played together, things become very easy. And in fact, he knows my thinking; I know his thinking. Because tomorrow I might have some other thinking, the captain might have some other thinking, but ultimately, whatever is in the best interest of the team, if that’s the final decision, then nothing can be better than that. And that’s why I said that with all four captains I have worked with, this has been my experience with them, that everyone’s focus has been Indian cricket,” he added.

“I have worked with four such people who have always put the team ahead of themselves” – Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir praised the team-first approach of the four captains he has worked with — Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. He said their playing styles and perspectives may differ, but their commitment to putting Indian cricket ahead of themselves has made his role easier. Gambhir also lauded Gill’s handling of the Test captaincy, particularly during the challenging five-match England series, and backed him to achieve even greater success in the coming years.

“I have worked with four captains, Rohit, Surya, now with Shubman and Shreyas. All the captains I’ve worked with, everyone’s first intention has always been team first. And I am very fortunate that I have worked with four such people who have always put the team ahead of themselves. Ideology can change, your thinking can change, your perspective on reading the game can change, but as long as your intention is right, it makes life a lot easier for any support staff. It started with Rohit, and when Surya became captain for T20, it was a different experience with both of them.”

 

With Shreyas, I had worked with him in KKR. Before that, when I handed over my captaincy to Shreyas in 2018 for Delhi, I felt that he had that leadership quality. Now, I have got the opportunity to work with him again. With Shubman, he is young. If you get captaincy on a tour of England, that too in five Test matches, and if you push someone into the deep sea, either you will swim out really well or you will drown. But the way Shubman has handled Test cricket, it has been brilliant, and I think we will see the best of Shubman in the coming years,” he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach
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Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach

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Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach
Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach
Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach
Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach
Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach

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