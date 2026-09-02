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Home > Sports News > Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar’s Jobs on The Line? BCCI Calls Emergency Review After India’s Ireland-England Nightmare

Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar’s Jobs on The Line? BCCI Calls Emergency Review After India’s Ireland-England Nightmare

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar face a crucial BCCI review after India’s disastrous Ireland and England tours, with the board set to question the team’s recent performances, selection strategy, injury management and workload planning. With VVS Laxman also called for the meeting, major decisions on India’s future roadmap, player fitness and 2027 ODI World Cup preparations could be on the agenda.

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 14:14 IST

The Men’s Indian cricket team finds itself in what is certainly an unusual situation. While they have won back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026 and the Champions Trophy in 2025, the results in bilateral series have not been up to the mark, especially away from home. This has put the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the head of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, under some pressure from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Following the disastrous white-ball tour of Ireland and England in June and July, the BCCI is set to hold a review meeting. 

BCCI Calls For Review Meeting

The BCCI has called head coach Gautam Gambhir, head of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, and Centre of Excellence head, VVS Laxman, for the review meeting in Mumbai. The meeting will reportedly take place on Thursday and will discuss the future of Indian cricket. However, the agenda of the meeting will also include discussing the white-ball series loss in Ireland and England. 

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BCCI Seeks Synergy Between Head Coach, Selection Committee And CoE

With India set to tour New Zealand later this year and preparations for the ODI World Cup next year, the BCCI would be hoping for more synergy between the head coach, selection committee and the CoE. There have been reported instances where the selection committee and the BCCI have not seen eye to eye, particularly regarding Rohit Sharma’s ODI future. 

At the same time, there have been many instances of players getting injured again quickly once they return to the national team.

IPL Harming Players’ Workload?

According to the report from the Indian Express, the BCCI will be reviewing the effect of the Indian Premier League on players’ workload. There have been instances where Indian players have often played a full or close to full season of the IPL but returned to the national team undercooked. 

Also Read: IND vs NZ: India to Take 5 Pacers For New Zealand Test Series, Jasprit Bumrah to Lead Attack — Who Are The Remaining 4?

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Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar’s Jobs on The Line? BCCI Calls Emergency Review After India’s Ireland-England Nightmare
Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar’s Jobs on The Line? BCCI Calls Emergency Review After India’s Ireland-England Nightmare
Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar’s Jobs on The Line? BCCI Calls Emergency Review After India’s Ireland-England Nightmare
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