One of India’s finest cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday announced retirement from all formats of the game. He will play his last game at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium which is going to be a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Gautam Gambhir played 147 ODIs, 58 Test and 37 T20s in his entire international career span and scored more than 10,000 runs. Gautam Gambhir in an emotional video took to it to Facebook and spoke about times when he was occupied with just one thought while talking about his entire cricket journey.

In his retirement message, Gautam Gambhir said that the thought of retirement has been with him day and nights, it walked with him in dressing rooms, washrooms, and during all aspects of his life. Speaking about some of his poor innings, Gautam Gambhir said that he was dropped from the team after that which affected his confidence. However, he said that during tough times, the love and affection from his fans helped him to gain back confidence but the innings did not last for long, and when it happened for the next time, he realised that his time was up.

Gautam Gambhir in his emotional video thanked his coach Sanjay Bhardwaj, other cricketers, and last but not the least, an endless support from his fans who supported him throughout his career. During his entire Facebook video, he talks about various instances which helped him to become a better sportsperson, ups and down. He ended by saying a thank you to all those who stood by him during his entire cricketing span.

