Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Gautam Gambhir Arrives In Dehradun To Attend Rishabh Pant’s Sister’s Wedding

Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, arrived in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday to attend the wedding of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister.

Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, arrived in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday to attend the wedding of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s sister. The 43-year-old made his way to the city to celebrate the special occasion with the Pant family.

Sakshi Pant, Rishabh’s sister, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Ankit Choudhary, on Wednesday. Sakshi had announced her engagement to Ankit on Instagram on January 6 last year, adding the hashtag “nine years and still counting,” signifying their long-standing relationship. The wedding was a joyous occasion for the Pant family, with close friends and well-wishers in attendance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sakshi Pant (@sakshi.pant)

India Clinches Third ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai

Meanwhile, Team India recently celebrated a massive triumph in international cricket, securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title. The victory came on Sunday when India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final in Dubai.

A stellar half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, a composed innings by Shreyas Iyer, and brilliant spells from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav helped India claim the prestigious title. Rohit Sharma’s 76-run knock off 83 balls, studded with seven boundaries and three sixes, earned him the Player of the Match award.

New Zealand’s young batting sensation Rachin Ravindra made headlines as he bagged both the Golden Bat for most runs in the tournament and the Player of the Tournament title. He amassed 263 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 65.75, scoring two centuries and also contributing with three crucial wickets. In the final, he played a quick 37-run cameo off 29 balls, giving the Kiwis a solid start.

On the bowling front, New Zealand’s right-arm seamer Matt Henry finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He took 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 16.70, including a five-wicket haul against India in the group stage. Despite his efforts, India’s balanced performance ensured their triumphant finish in the tournament.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: India’s WTC Final Snub: Lord’s Stadium Set to Lose ₹45 Crore in Revenue, Cites Report

 

newsx

Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor
Sudiksha Konanki

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest
newsx

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana
newsx

French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case
Taylor Swift

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?
