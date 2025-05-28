Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Gautam Gambhir Clarifies Role On Shreyas Iyer’s Test Team Omission

Fans and former cricketers were caught off guard by Iyer’s omission, especially given his current form and experience in the longer format.

Gautam Gambhir Clarifies Role On Shreyas Iyer’s Test Team Omission

Gautam Gambhir Clarifies Role on Shreyas Iyer's Test Team Omission


The Indian men’s cricket team is gearing up for an intense five-match Test series in England next month. The series will begin at Headingley in Leeds from June 20 to 24, followed by games in Birmingham, Lord’s, Manchester, and The Oval, stretching into early August.

Shreyas Iyer Misses Out Despite Strong IPL Form

The BCCI unveiled the 18-member squad for this highly anticipated series on May 24. But notably missing from the list was Shreyas Iyer, who has been one of the standout performers in IPL 2025.

The 30-year-old Mumbai batter has played a pivotal role for Punjab Kings this season, amassing 514 runs in 14 matches. His consistent performances have helped PBKS secure the top spot in the league table.

Fans and former cricketers were caught off guard by Iyer’s omission, especially given his current form and experience in the longer format.

When asked to comment on Iyer’s absence, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir offered a succinct and now-viral response.

“I am not a selector,” Gambhir stated, sidestepping the controversy.

Test Track Record Falls Short of Expectations

Iyer debuted in Tests in November 2021 against New Zealand in Kanpur, marking his arrival with a century in the first innings.

Since then, he has featured in 14 Test matches, scoring a total of 811 runs. His record includes one century and five half-centuries.

His last appearance in the red-ball format came against England in Visakhapatnam in 2024.

Despite a decent record, selectors have looked past him for this crucial tour.

New Faces, New Leadership for England Tour

While Iyer misses out, there’s a wave of fresh inclusions. Karun Nair, absent from the Test scene for eight years, makes a surprising return.

Young talents B Sai Sudharsan and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh have been handed their maiden Test call-ups, signaling a shift toward youth and potential.

Adding to the transition, India will see a new Test captain. With Rohit Sharma retiring from the format, Shubman Gill steps up to lead.

The 25-year-old from Punjab will become the 37th player to captain India in Test cricket. So far, Gill has 1893 runs in 32 matches and now faces the challenge of steering the team through a tough English summer.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Blasts Rishabh Pant For Withdrawing Digvesh Rathi’s Mankad Appeal Against Jitesh Sharma

 

BCCI Gautam Gambhir Shreyas Iyer

