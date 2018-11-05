Cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed BCCI, CoA and CAB, after the first T20 match India vs West Indies for inviting Mohammad Azharuddin to ring the match bell at the Eden Gardens. In a Tweet, Gautam Gambhir described the scene as shocking and asked the cricket authorities that their no tolerance policy against the corrupt takes a leave on Sundays. After Gautam Gambhir's sarcastic remark, here's how Tweeple reacted.

Team India registered a win in the first T20i match against West Indies at the Edan Gardens on Sunday, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced a defeat, says cricketer Gautam Gambhir. On Sunday, the Delhi cricketer slammed the cricket regulatory board through a Tweet saying, “India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost.”

Anguished Gautam Gambhir targetted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Cricket Administration of Bengal (CAB) for allowing the former cricketer and captain Mohammad Azharuddin to ring the bell before the first T20i game. Gautam Gambhir described the scene as shocking for him as Mohammad Azharuddin was banned for the life after the allegations of match-fixing were levelled against him.

“India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking….The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening,” said Gautam Gambhir.”

Although the ban was revoked by Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012.

After the outburst of Gautam Gambhir here’s how Twitterati reacted:

