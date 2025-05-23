Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away, Gambhir sees this as a pivotal moment for younger players to prove themselves.

Gautam Gambhir has weighed in on the recent retirement of two of Indian cricket’s most decorated players — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — from the Test format.

Both veterans bid farewell to the red-ball game earlier this month, creating a significant void in the Indian lineup just ahead of the crucial five-Test series against England beginning June 20.

‘A Player’s Choice Alone’: Gambhir on Retirement Decisions

According to a report in CNN-News18, Gambhir clarified that the timing of retirement should be left solely to the player.

“I think, when you start the game and when you want to finish, it’s a very individual decision. No one has the right. Be it the coach, the selector, be it anyone in this country has any right to tell someone when to retire and when not to retire. So it comes from within,” Gambhir said in an exclusive interview.

Room for New Talent to Rise

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away, Gambhir sees this as a pivotal moment for younger players to prove themselves.

“And yes, we’ve got to be without two senior players to really experience players. And sometimes I believe that it’s the opportunity for some other people to put their hand up and say, Okay, I’m ready for it,” he stated.

“So yes, it will be tough, but then there’ll be people putting their hand up for sure because this question was asked to me before. Champions Trophy as well. When Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t there and I said exactly the same thing, someone missing out might give another person an opportunity to do something special for the country, hopefully, there’ll be other guys waiting for that opportunity,” Gambhir added.

The End of an Era: Kohli and Rohit’s Test Legacy

Kohli ended his illustrious Test career with 9,230 runs across 123 matches. He averaged 46.85, scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Rohit, on the other hand, amassed 4,301 runs from 67 Test matches. His tally includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, finishing with a solid average of 40.57.

Eyes on the Future: England Series and Squad Announcement

According to agencies, India’s squad for the England series is expected to be announced on May 24.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar may reveal the lineup at a press conference scheduled in Mumbai.

The Test series begins at Headingley on June 20 and will proceed with matches at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

