Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away, Gambhir sees this as a pivotal moment for younger players to prove themselves.

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’

'Anyone in This Country...': Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence on Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement


Gautam Gambhir has weighed in on the recent retirement of two of Indian cricket’s most decorated players — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — from the Test format.

Both veterans bid farewell to the red-ball game earlier this month, creating a significant void in the Indian lineup just ahead of the crucial five-Test series against England beginning June 20.

‘A Player’s Choice Alone’: Gambhir on Retirement Decisions

According to a report in CNN-News18, Gambhir clarified that the timing of retirement should be left solely to the player.

“I think, when you start the game and when you want to finish, it’s a very individual decision. No one has the right. Be it the coach, the selector, be it anyone in this country has any right to tell someone when to retire and when not to retire. So it comes from within,” Gambhir said in an exclusive interview.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Room for New Talent to Rise

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away, Gambhir sees this as a pivotal moment for younger players to prove themselves.

“And yes, we’ve got to be without two senior players to really experience players. And sometimes I believe that it’s the opportunity for some other people to put their hand up and say, Okay, I’m ready for it,” he stated.

“So yes, it will be tough, but then there’ll be people putting their hand up for sure because this question was asked to me before. Champions Trophy as well. When Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t there and I said exactly the same thing, someone missing out might give another person an opportunity to do something special for the country, hopefully, there’ll be other guys waiting for that opportunity,” Gambhir added.

The End of an Era: Kohli and Rohit’s Test Legacy

Kohli ended his illustrious Test career with 9,230 runs across 123 matches. He averaged 46.85, scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Rohit, on the other hand, amassed 4,301 runs from 67 Test matches. His tally includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, finishing with a solid average of 40.57.

Eyes on the Future: England Series and Squad Announcement

According to agencies, India’s squad for the England series is expected to be announced on May 24.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar may reveal the lineup at a press conference scheduled in Mumbai.

The Test series begins at Headingley on June 20 and will proceed with matches at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.

ALSO READ: Why is Robin Uthappa Wearing Mayanti’s Trousers? Mayanti Langer’s Funny Reply To Sunil Gavaskar’s Jab

 

 

Filed under

Gautam Gambhir rohit sharma Test Cricket Virat Kohli

Adani Group Chairman Gaut

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast
Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In The Northeast

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’