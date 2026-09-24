Gautam Gambhir Fires Back at Critics After India’s T20I Struggles, Makes Bold ‘Did Not 17 Years to Win World Cup’ Remark

Indian national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up talking about the T20I team. The former World Cup winner hit back at the critics after the recent struggles of his team in the shortest format. Indian team came under fire for their series loss against Ireland and England. Earlier this year, India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home as well as successfully defend their title.

Gautam Gambhir Hits Back at Critics and Trolls

While talking to JioStar, Gautam Gambhir, while hitting back at critics, reminded everyone of how the men’s team won the back-to-back World Cups and remained unbeaten between the two tournaments. He appeared to be taking a shot at the previous team, which notably won the T20 World Cup in 2024 after 17 years. “Which team in the history of sport has gone undefeated from one World Cup to the next and gone on to win the World Cup? It didn’t take these guys 17 years to win a second World Cup. It took them only 17 months to win a third World Cup. Suddenly, one bad series or three bad games here and there do not make them bad players or make us a bad side,” Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir on Dropping Sanju Samson For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Additionally, Gambhir opened up on deciding to drop Sanju Samson and replace him with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. During the tour of England, the team management decided to drop Samson and give the 15-year-old star a record-breaking debut.

While talking about the decision, Gambhir said, “In two years of my journey, that was the only night I could not sleep, and I told this to Sanju because I knew that it was probably the toughest decision in my coaching tenure in the T20 format because someone who was Player of the Tournament, and then you have to leave him out after three or four games. And the reason was probably that Vaibhav was in that kind of form as well, and we had to win the series.”

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