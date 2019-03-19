After the bilateral series defeat against Australia and continuous change in batting order, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticised Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli for experimenting too much. Gambhir batted for Ambati Rayudu as number 4 batsman in the team and said that Virat Kohli should have given him some more chances.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday criticised Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli experimenting too much before the World Cup 2019. The left-handed said that Team management failed to identifying a proper number 4 batsman against Australia. Gambhir also lashed out at captain Kohli for not giving Ambati Rayudu much chances after 3 impressive innings. Gambhir said that if you want a strong batting line up for your side in the upcoming World Cup, then you have to place a strong no. 4 batsman and he should be backed completely by the skipper and team management.

The 37-year-old cricketer said that the team management should have shown some more trust in Rayudu just like they did on MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan and later the cricketers hit achieved many records. Team has continuously backed others players so they should have given Ambati Rayudu some more chances. He has been performing well in ODIs and has scored at an averages of 50, he hasn’t done anything wrong. Gambhir said that failures are part of the game and skipper should not drop any player after 2 or 3 failures.

The former Indian opener expressed his concern about the number 4 batsman and said that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have been supporting a week batting line up, but before the coveted cup team should have a settled team combination and should not do much experiments.

The no. 3 and no. 4 batsmen are the backbone of the batting line and your middle order should be strong enough to chase gigantic totals. Gambhir added that whoever the team management decides to back should be backed patiently and he should be given enough chances. It is a very important slot and you can’t have a floater at No 4.

Recently, India lost the first bilateral home series against Australia under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Team India was facing the problem for no. 4 batsman in the team throughout the series. As result, India lost the T20 series by 2-0 and faces ODI series defeat 3-2 even after taking 2 leads first.

