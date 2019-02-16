For cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday condemned Pakistan-funded terror organisation JeM's attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. After the Indian government announced to roll back the MNF status to Pakistan, Gambhir Tweeted let that we should continue their MFN status but this time civilians will decide what F stands for.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was famous for his on-field aggression and arguments with Pakistan players during international matches, reacted to the Pulwama incident on Saturday and condemned it. The former cricketer lashed out at Pakistan and said that India should continue the MFN (Most Favoured Nation) status but this time the civilians have to decide the meaning of F in MFN.

Though the 37-year-old showed his anger against Pakistan-funded terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on the micro-blogging site Twitter. In a tweet, Gambhir said, “I have some news for Pakistan. We should continue their ‘MFN’ status. Only thing is, that this time we the civilians will decide what ‘F’ stands for.”

After the cowardly act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on CRPF’s troop, the Narendra Modi government withdrew the status of most-favoured-nation (MFN) from Pakistan. The decision was taken in a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Friday.

In the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel martyred in a terrorist attack. According to the reports, a terrorist, who was later identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, crashed a car full of explosives with an army truck of Indian army’s convoy, when the soldiers were moving from Jammu to Srinagar.

At the time of the blast, more than 2500 CRPF soldiers were present in 78 trucks and buses.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More