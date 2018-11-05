Cricket Gautam Gambhir on Sunday comes out all guns blazing and targetted the BCCI, CoA and CAB for inviting Mohammad Azharuddin to ring the bell before India vs West Indies match at the Eden Gardens. In a Tweet, Gautam Gambhir described the scene as shocking and asked the cricket authorities that their no tolerance policy against the corrupt takes a leave on Sundays.

After the 1st T20i match between India and West Indies at the Edan Gardens stadium, cricketer Gautam Gambhir hits out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for allowing the former cricketer and captain Mohammad Azharuddin to ring the bell before the match. Satirical Gautam Gambhir asked the cricket regulatory officials that their no tolerance policy against the corrupt takes a leave on Sundays!

“India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA & CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking….The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening,” Gautam Gambhir said in a Tweet.

The Delhi cricketer described the scene as shocking for him to see Mohammad Azharuddin ringing the bell before the match.

In the year 2000, Mohammad Azharuddin was banned for the lifetime by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from cricket after the match-fixing allegations were levelled against him. After the 12 years of combating, in 2012, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had revoked the lifetime ban but BCCI and ICC both haven’t officially lifted his ban yet. However, Mohammad Azharuddin contested the elections for the Presidential post of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) with permission of BCCI earlier this year.

