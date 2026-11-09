Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel To Lead Separate Groups As India Split Coaching Staff In New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Test Series 2026: India’s coaching staff is expected to split into two groups after the third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule are likely to remain with the ODI squad, while batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and fast-bowling coach Morne Morkel are expected to join the Test team in Wellington for a pre-series training camp ahead of the first Test, beginning November 19.

Although the final arrangements are yet to be confirmed, the split will allow both squads to continue their preparations for their respective assignments in New Zealand. Gambhir is likely to oversee the ODI team’s remaining two matches at Mount Maunganui, while the Test coaching group will focus on preparing the red-ball players for the upcoming series.

Kotak discussed the expected arrangements during a pre-match press conference in Hamilton on Monday, explaining that the plan could still change depending on the final decision taken by Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir Likely To Stay With ODI Squad, Morne Morkel To Join Test Team

According to the proposed arrangement, Gambhir and Bahutule are expected to travel with the ODI squad to Mount Maunganui for the remaining two matches of the series. Meanwhile, Kotak and Morkel, along with other members of the support staff, are likely to head to Wellington to begin preparations for the Test series.

“[The plan] can still change, but as far as I know, obviously Gautam will have to be here – the one-day World Cup is coming [in 2027], so he will be staying here, and probably Sairaj will stay here,” Kotak said in a pre-match press conference in Hamilton on Monday, as quoted by Cricinfo.

“Me, Morne and some other staff will go to Wellington. That’s the plan, but like I said, Gautam will make the final decision. It can change, but this is how it will likely be. We’ll just try and see that their loading, their fitness, their practice – we do as much preparation as the conditions permit,” Kotak added.

The arrangement is aimed at ensuring that both squads receive adequate attention, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup and the upcoming Test series forming important parts of India’s international calendar.

Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi And Arshdeep Singh Likely To Stay Back For Test Preparations

Kotak also revealed that three fast bowlers from India’s current ODI squad are expected to remain in New Zealand to assist the Test team during its preparations.

Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Arshdeep Singh are likely to be among the players staying back as net bowlers and reserve options for the red-ball squad.

“I think three bowlers,” Kotak said. “Gurnoor, maybe Nabi, and I think Arsh is also staying back.”

Their presence will provide India’s Test batters with additional opportunities to face quality pace bowling during the preparatory camp, while also helping the support staff assess the available options in New Zealand conditions.

Sitanshu Kotak Explains How ODI Conditions Could Help India Prepare For Tests

Kotak also addressed the transition from white-ball cricket to the longer format, particularly for players such as Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who are expected to feature in the upcoming Test series.

The batting coach made it clear that India’s batters would not make Test-specific adjustments while playing ODIs. However, he acknowledged that the challenging conditions encountered during the ongoing series could prove beneficial ahead of the red-ball assignment.

“Nobody will bring Test-match adjustments into white-ball cricket. But at the same time, the pitches across both ODIs offered swing, and even after the swing subsided in four to six overs, there was seam movement, along with some awkward bounce,” Kotak said.

He further highlighted that the pitches in New Zealand, which reportedly had 12-14 mm of grass, along with the prevailing weather conditions, had provided valuable learning opportunities for the Indian players.

The conditions have also prevented the matches from producing the kind of high-scoring totals generally associated with modern ODI cricket, offering batters an opportunity to adapt to challenging surfaces.

India Test Squad To Begin Preparatory Camp On November 11

Kotak also highlighted the preparations already undertaken by India’s red-ball players through the three India A matches in New Zealand.

These fixtures are expected to help the batters and bowlers understand the local conditions, identify suitable bowling lengths and assess how the ball behaves on New Zealand pitches.

The senior Test squad is scheduled to begin its preparatory camp on November 11, giving the players five to six practice sessions before the opening Test on November 19.

“Overall, the preparation has been very solid. On top of that, the Test players will have a camp starting on the 11th, giving us five to six sessions. Fingers crossed, we should be well-prepared for the Test series as well,” Kotak added.

With the ODI series approaching its conclusion, India will now look to manage preparations across both formats as the team shifts its focus towards the upcoming two-Test assignment against New Zealand. (With ANI Inputs)