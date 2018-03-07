After captaining Kolkata Knight Riders for seven years, Gautam Gambhir is set to make a return to Delhi squad as a captain. After the announcement, Gambhir said that it was a huge honour for him to be named the captain and it has his chance to give back to the sport in the city. Kolkata Knight Riders, who were on a lookout for a new captain since the departure of Gambhir have appointed Dinesh Karthik as the new skipper.

The wait for Delhi Daredevils fans is finally over as Gautam Gambhir has been named as skipper for the brand new edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)

The wait for Delhi Daredevils fans is finally over as Gautam Gambhir has been named as skipper for the brand new edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Gambhir is making a return to the Delhi squad after a long time. He was earlier the captain for Kolkata Knight Riders for seven years. Expressing his happiness at being chosen for the role, the Delhi lad has said that it was his chance to give back to the sport in the city.

“It is a huge honour to once again captain DD. To get this responsibility is a way for me to give back to the sport in the city. I firmly believe that with the players currently involved we have the makings of a very good side. The potential of this group of players is immense and it is now up to us to turn that potential into consistent performances. It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky, an absolute champion himself,” he said.

ALSO READ: Cricketer Mohammad Shami’s wife reacts to ‘kill her and throw the body away’ remark; accuses him of cheating and domestic violence

Kolkata Knight Riders, who were on a lookout for a new captain since the departure of Gambhir have appointed Dinesh Karthik as the new skipper. The 32-year-old was picked up by the side for a massive Rs 7.4 crores in the mega-auction held at Bengaluru. Earlier, KKR had said in a statement that they were willing to get Gambhir on their side, but the batsman himself had urged them to not bid for him. Gambhir had earlier said that at this stage of his career he wanted to play the role of a mentor.

ALSO READ: Nidahas Trophy: Kusal Perera stars as Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets in Colombo

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App