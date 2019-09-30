Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has always been a person who loves to express himself openly be it a cricket issue or apolitical. As his former teammate and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s career future becoming a much-debated topic in the cricket fraternity, the former India opener has not been untouched by it. In an interview when the cricketer-turned-politician was asked about disinvolvement of the World-Cup winning captain from the Indian side since the team’s exit from the semi-final of the World Cup on July 2019, he said taking a retirement decision is completely a individual matter in nature but he believes that Dhoni is not fit to play the next World Cup (2020).

Gambhir said, Dhoni is allowed to play till the time he wants to play but he need to look at the future as well. He added he doesn’t see Dhoni playing the next World Cup.

The 37-year-old former left-handed batsman also said the captain of the team needs to show the courage to say whoever he thinks is not fitting into the scheme of things. The team management needs to give more chances to the young players and help them to get groomed in the next four-five years. He further added it is not about MS Dhoni, it is about the country, said Gambhir. According to him, the team management should give opportunities to Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson and its time for the Indian cricket to look beyond MS Dhoni.

Earlier this month, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh stood beside Dhoni when he was asked the same question. Singh said team management should give the former Indian skipper time considering the contribution he made for Indian cricket.

