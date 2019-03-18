Gautam Gambhir says India should be ready to forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir on Monday said that the country should be ready to forfeit World Cup 2019 final against Pakistan if both the countries qualify for the same.

Gautam Gambhir says India should be ready to forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Monday said that the country should be ready to forfeit World Cup 2019 final against Pakistan if both the countries qualify for the same. He called on the entire country to stand with the team if they forfeit the match against a neigbouring country. As per the World Cup schedule, both the countries would lock horns in Manchester on June 17.

Former left-hand batsman maintained that either government should ban everything with Pakistan or open everything, as there cannot be conditional ban. He also opined that India should stop playing against the neighbouring country in the Aia cup.

Gambhir appealed media to not blame India if they do not qualify for the semi-finals after avoiding a match against Pakistan. Gambhir said that Pulwama terror attack was not acceptable to the country.

After the suicide attack on CRPF convoy in Kashmir on February 14, the situation between India and Pakistan escalated. People particularly cricketers called on the government to boycott playing Pakistan in Manchester.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote to International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting to snap ties with the countries from where terrorism emanates. The BCCI had not mentioned Pakistan, but its indication was towards the neighbouring country for abetting terrorism. The global cricket body turned down the BCCI’s request, saying that it is not possible for the ICC to ban Pakistan.

Gambhir was conferred with Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Gautam Gambhir for Sports. A former cricketer and leading batsmen of the Indian team, he played a critical role in India winning the T20 Cricket World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011 pic.twitter.com/9vOY8Qz7la — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 16, 2019

