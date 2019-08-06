Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir lashed out at former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on his comment about the scrapping of Article 35A and Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Afridi took to Twitter saying, unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity both are currently happening in Jammu and Kashmir. Responding to Afridi's comment, Gambhir said that Afridi had forgotten to mention that all these are taking place in PoK, not in India.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took a sharp attack on former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who took to Twitter urging for United Nation’s intervention after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours after the Rajya Sabha passed the bill of scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter criticising the Indian government’s decision. He tweeted, the decision which is made by the Indian government is unprovoked aggression and claimed that crimes against humanity are taking place in the Kashmir valley.

However, countering Afridi’s comment Gambhir said, unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity both are happening in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, not in India. He also mocked the 39-year-old former Pakistani allrounder saying, Afridi was spot on and should be lauded for mentioning the atrocities that were taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded 👏for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!! pic.twitter.com/FrRpRZvHQt — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2019

We all know about the bitter relationship between Gambhir and Afridi as the two cricketers have been clashed several times recently. Afridi wrote some derogatory terms in his autobiography about cricket-turned-politician Gambhir, to which the 37-year-old former Indian opener had responded as well.

Earlier, speaking at an event in London, Afridi made his remark on the Kashmir issue saying, Kashmir should be an independent state. He added, Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir but don’t give it to India either.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App