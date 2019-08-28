East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir lashed out over former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi over a tweet posted by the latter on the Kashmir issue.

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi again had a clash on the micro-blogging site Twitter over the issue of Kashmir. East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted that former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has refused to act mature. He concluded his tweet by taking a dig on the former Pakistani cricketer by saying that he is going to order online kindergarten tutorials for help.

The controversy took place when Afridi posted a tweet in which he said that he is going to mark his presence at Quaid’s mausoleum on August 30, Friday, 2019 for the sake of his Kashmiri brothers. Afridi also asked his fans to join him there and he claimed that soon he will be visiting the Line of Control (LOC).

In the tweet, Afridi said that people should respond to the call of PM for the Kashmir issue. He said that he will mark his presence at the Mazar-e-Qaid at 12:00 PM on August 30, Friday, 2019 and asked his fans to join him for the sake of Kashmiri brothers. He concluded his statement by saying that he will soon visit the home of a Shaheed and the Line of Control (LOC) too.

Gautam Gambhir replied to Afridi’s tweet and said that Shahid Afridi leaves no chance to embarrass himself and he has refused to mature. He concluded his tweet by saying that he is going to order online kindergarten tutorials for help.

The two former cricketers clashed once on the field and in recent times, their clashes are going on Twitter. Previously, Afridi has also described Gautam Gambhir in inappropriate terms in his autobiography and this is not for the first time that the two had an argument over the Kashmir issue. Afridi once tweeted about the unprovoked aggression by India and the crimes against humanity happening in Kashmir to which Gambhir replied by saying that Afridi has forgotten that the scenario of crimes is prevailing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

