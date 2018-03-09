On Thursday night, Serie A giants AC Milan were thumped by Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal by 2 goals at San Siro in UEFA Europa League Round of 16 phase. Speaking after the match Milan head coach praised the Gunners and said Arsenal deserved to win the game and he expected they would play this way. Gattuso feels Arsenal pounding can be useful for his side as he finds defeats like this useful in terms of growth.

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso lashed out at the Rossoneri after witnessing an embarrassing defeat to Arsenal at San Siro on Thursday. Milan were thumped by Arsene Wenger’s men by 2 goals at home in UEFA Europa League Round of 16 phase. The former AC Milan defender bemoaned his players’ mistakes which landed Arsenal in a commanding position with two vital away goals. The Gunners earned a well-deserved lead at San Siro through Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Welsh midfielder Aron Ramsey.

Wenger’s men drew first blood inside fifteen minutes of the first half when German midfield maestro Mesut Ozil found Mkhitaryan with a delightful pass. Mkhitaryan eased past Calabria and blasted the ball at the back of the net to give an Arsenal an early lead in Milan. The Premier League strugglers doubled their tally in the second half when Aron Ramsey got the better of Milan stopper Donnarumma in the 49th minute. Remaining optimistic about the returning leg, Gattuso said that Arsenal pounding can be useful for his side as he finds defeats like this useful for growing.

Gattuso asserted that Milan were poor in the first half and their failure in uniting the defence line resulted in a two-goal deficit at home. Expecting a similar performance while hosting Arsenal, Gattuso said that Wenger’s men deserved to win the game. “Arsenal have deserved to win the game. I expected that they would play this way,” Gattuso was quoted as saying by Sky Sport. “I hope this experience can be useful for our path, taking these [losses] can also be good for growing,” he added. With the win, Arsenal also ended AC Milna’s unbeaten run of 13 games in all competitions this season.

