Paul Pogba is suffering from a rough patch of form lately and was abysmal in Manchester United's knocking out in Champions League at the hands of Sevilla. Elsewhere, Geoffrey Kondogbia was instrumental in Valencia's victory against the same opponent in the La Liga match played last week. Noting the stark contrast in performances of two French midfielders, Marcelino added, "We saw Pogba play against Sevilla and Kondogbia against the same opponent and there isn't any kind of comparison to be made."

Valencia coach Marcelino was full of praises for his prized asset Geoffrey Kondogbia ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash against Deportivo Alaves. The Spanish manager compared Kondogbia with Manchester United’s under-fire midfielder Paul Pogba and claimed that the Valencia player is much better than his compatriot. Marcelino’s comments came after Kondogbia’s mesmerising display against Sevilla, which Paul Pogba faced in Champions League’s round of 16 game.

Heaping praise on his midfielder, Marcelino said, “Kondogbia didn’t only play brilliantly against Sevilla, but he has had a lot of excellent games throughout the entire season.” The Spaniard further set the former Inter player apart from the other French midfielders saying, “He is a key player for us, he is important for how we play and although I don’t follow how the other French midfielders are getting on, recently I don’t think that some of them would be close to how Kondogbia is playing.”

Earlier, France football team was announced to play the upcoming friendlies and Kondogbia was left out from the squad by coach Didier Deschamps. But Marcelino was less critical of his exclusion and was delighted that the midfielder was available at his disposal. “As always, however, I have total respect for the national team managers and as Valencia boss I am happy that he is here with us,” said the Valencia manager.

