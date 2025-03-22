Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
George Foreman, a two-time heavyweight boxing champion and successful entrepreneur, has passed away at the age of 76, his family confirmed.

George Foreman, a two-time heavyweight boxing champion and successful entrepreneur, has passed away at the age of 76, his family confirmed.


George Foreman, a two-time heavyweight boxing champion and successful entrepreneur, has passed away at the age of 76, his family confirmed through a post on his official Instagram account.

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” the statement read. “He was a devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather.”

Foreman, whose powerful punch and fierce presence in the ring earned him the nickname “Big George,” left behind an indelible legacy as one of boxing’s greatest heavyweights. A Hall of Famer, Foreman was known not only for his athletic prowess, but also for his character and humility. His family described him as “a humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world,” adding that he was “deeply respected—a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy.”

A career defined by remarkable comeback

After losing his first heavyweight title to Muhammad Ali in the iconic “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974, Foreman shocked the world when he reclaimed the title 20 years later by defeating Michael Moorer in one of boxing’s most dramatic comebacks. The victory made him the oldest heavyweight champion in history at the time.

Beyond the ring, Foreman reinvented himself as a successful businessman. His namesake line of electric grills, which became a household staple, cemented his status as a savvy entrepreneur. The Foreman Grill, known for its ability to reduce fat in cooking, became one of the most recognisable products of the 1990.

The family’s statement expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers, while requesting privacy during time of mourning. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own,” it concluded.

 

 

